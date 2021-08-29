Bidens stock market returns continue to beat the trumps





Even with the Delta variant cases, hospitalizations and deaths reaching levels not seen in months, along with fears that the Fed will slow asset purchases later this year, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at lows. record highs on Friday. According to President Trump’s preferred measure of success, President Bidens’ post-election and inaugural stock market gains have beaten the equivalent of nine months and more returns. The stock market did not collapse under Biden as Trump predicted, as seen in this debate video.

The three major indices, the Dow 30 Industrials, the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ, generated larger percentage increases between their respective election days and the end of August. Bidens’ outperformance includes from election day of November 3 and the Friday following the election, as the race was only called on the weekend. Bidens returns also beat Trump from January 19, the day before their inauguration.

Using the returns from when the election was called in favor of Bidens until the end of August versus when Trump was called the winner in the same time frame, the Dow, S&P 500 and NASDAQ all rose. 6.2%, 14.3% and 6.5% more under Biden, respectively.

Bidens Dow has consistently outperformed Trump

On Tuesday of 2016, the election was held between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, the Dow 30 Industrials closed at 18,333. The index responded positively to Trump’s victory, called the same evening, and continued to rise until early August, but stopped for a few weeks.

From Tuesday November 8, closing: + 3,481 or 19.0% From January 19 (the day before the Inauguration): + 2,081 or 10.5%

Dow’s performance under President Trump

StockCharts.com

On election Tuesday between Trump and Biden, the index closed at 28,323. It also rose the next three days with Biden leading but was not called. However, on the Monday following the election call, the index widened and kept rising, except for a few steep declines which quickly reversed. Bidens’ yields have been 6.2% better since the election was called and 4.1% since his inauguration.

From Tuesday 3 November closing: + 7,975 or 29.0% From Friday 6 November closing: + 7,131 + 25.2% From 19 January (day before the inauguration): + 4,524 + 14 , 6%

Dow’s performance under President Biden

StockCharts.com

The S&P 500 is Bidens’ biggest outperformance against Trump

Trump recorded a smaller gain in the S&P 500 versus the Dow 30. It has risen 14.2% since the day he was elected and 7.9% between his inauguration and the end of August 2017.

From Tuesday November 8, closing: + 303 or 14.2% From January 19 (the day before the inauguration): + 179 + 7.9%

Performance of the S&P 500 under President Trump

StockCharts.com

Between the Bidens election and last Friday, the S&P 500 yields were better than the Dow. Bidens’ market returns were again significantly higher than Trump by 14.3% since the election was called and 10.8% since his inauguration.

From Tuesday November 3, closing: + 1,140 or 33.8% From Friday November 6, closing: + 1,000 or 28.5% From January 19 (the day before the Inauguration): + 710 or 18.7%

Performance of the S&P 500 under President Biden

StockCharts.com

NASDAQ was Trump’s best index but still falls short of Bidens

The post-election period at the end of August saw the NASDAQ with the best-performing index for Trump, reaching 20.6%, which was still below Bidens 27.2%.

From Tuesday November 8, closing: + 1,072 or 20.6% From January 19 (the day before the Inauguration): + 726 or 13.1%

Performance of the Nasdaq under President Trump

StockCharts.com

Trump has returned 13.1% since his inauguration is the metric closest to Biden, which rose 14.6%.

From Tuesday November 3, closing: + 3,969 i.e. 35.6% From Friday November 6, closing: + 3,234 i.e. 27.2% From January 19 (eve of the Inauguration): + 1,932 or 14.6%

Nasdaq performance under President Biden

StockCharts.com

