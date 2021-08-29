Connect with us

Politics

The airlift of the British and refugees from Afghanistan was an unprecedented mission PM

Published

17 seconds ago

on

By

 


Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK’s departure from Afghanistan was “the culmination of a mission unlike anything we have seen in our lifetime”.

The last British troops and diplomatic personnel were airlifted from Kabul on Saturday, ending Britain’s 20-year engagement in Afghanistan and a two-week operation to rescue British nationals and their Afghan allies.

Ambassador to Afghanistan Sir Laurie Bristow, who had treated those fleeing the country at the airport until the last moment, was among those who landed at RAF Brize Norton base in Oxfordshire on Sunday morning.

And that ended Operation Pitting, considered the largest evacuation mission since WWII.

In a video posted on Twitter Sunday morning, Mr Johnson congratulated the more than 1,000 military personnel, diplomats and officials who participated in the operation in Afghanistan.

He said: “British troops and officials worked tirelessly until a ruthless deadline under dire conditions.

“They have deployed all the patience, care and thought they have to help those who fear for their lives.

“They saw firsthand barbaric terrorist attacks against the lines of people they were trying to comfort, as well as against our American friends.

“They didn’t flinch. They remained calm. They continued the work.

“It is thanks to their colossal efforts that this country has now processed, verified, screened and airlifted more than 15,000 people to safety in less than two weeks.

Soon after, Sir Laurie arrived on one of the last flights carrying British military and civilian personnel on their final leg back from Afghanistan.

A Voyager plane touched down at RAF Brize Norton airfield in Oxfordshire on Sunday morning with around 250 people on board, including members of the 16th Air Assault Brigade stationed at Kabul Airport.

The plane arrived from Al Minhad airfield in the United Arab Emirates, near Dubai, where UK evacuation flights from Afghanistan first landed.

More flights carrying personnel are expected later Sunday.

The government said that of the 15,000 people evacuated since the Taliban took over Kabul, 5,000 were British nationals and their families.

More than 8,000 Afghans who aided the British effort as performers or in other roles, or who are otherwise vulnerable to persecution by the regime, have also been able to flee to safety with their families.

Members of the British Armed Forces 16 Air Assault Brigade depart from a flight from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire
Members of the British Armed Forces 16 Air Assault Brigade arrive at RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire (Jonathan Brady / PA)

But Vice Admiral Ben Key, chief of joint operations, who commands Operation Pitting, admitted there was a “sad feeling” that not all could be saved.

Speaking to RAF Brize Norton on Sunday morning, he said: “As we recognize and pay tribute to the accomplishment of all that has been achieved by the coalition forces, but in particular the British contingent, Over the past couple of weeks, at the end of the day we know there are some really sad stories of people who have desperately tried to leave that we have – no matter how hard we try – have failed to evacuate. “

He added: “There has been a phenomenal effort made over the past two weeks. And I think we always knew that somewhere we would fall right next to it.

“So it’s not a celebratory time at all for us, it’s a time to mark a huge international effort to evacuate as many people as possible in the time available.”

But the former head of the British Army, General Lord Richard Dannatt, suggested that more could have been done if the government had not been “asleep on watch”.

Speaking to Times Radio, he said: “It is incomprehensible why it would appear that the government was sleeping on a shift.

“I think the Afghanistan issue has been put on the back burner. Maybe he has started to show up. But then all of a sudden when the Taliban took over the country in the hasty way they did, it fell from the stove right onto the kitchen floor and we… had this chaotic extraction.

“We should have done better, we could have done better. It is absolutely up to us to find out why the government has not acted faster.

Speaking to the families and loved ones of the British troops who “gave their all”, Mr Johnson said: “Your suffering and hardship has not been in vain”.

He added: “It is no coincidence that there has been no terrorist attack against Britain or any other Western country from Afghanistan in the past 20 years.”

But Conservative and veteran MP Tobias Ellwood said the UK had “very little to show” in Afghanistan for 20 years.

The Chairman of the Commons Defense Select Committee told LBC: “Our armed forces have been so valiant, but they have been abandoned by their political masters.

“We lacked strategy, political art, patience to see through, and the manner of our departure is a humiliation, a confirmation of our diminished resolve, and our adversaries will soon exploit it.”

Mr Ellwood added: “Unfortunately, we have made the situation worse by being away from the very place where it is now very easy for terrorist groups to do their jobs.”

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.centralfifetimes.com/news/national/19544938.airlift-britons-refugees-afghanistan-unprecedented-mission—pm/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: