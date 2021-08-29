The airlift of the British and refugees from Afghanistan was an unprecedented mission PM

In a video posted on Twitter Sunday morning, Mr Johnson congratulated the more than 1,000 military personnel, diplomats and officials who participated in the operation in Afghanistan.

He said: “British troops and officials worked tirelessly until a ruthless deadline under dire conditions.

“They have deployed all the patience, care and thought they have to help those who fear for their lives.

“They saw firsthand barbaric terrorist attacks against the lines of people they were trying to comfort, as well as against our American friends.

“They didn’t flinch. They remained calm. They continued the work.

“It is thanks to their colossal efforts that this country has now processed, verified, screened and airlifted more than 15,000 people to safety in less than two weeks.

Soon after, Sir Laurie arrived on one of the last flights carrying British military and civilian personnel on their final leg back from Afghanistan.

A Voyager plane touched down at RAF Brize Norton airfield in Oxfordshire on Sunday morning with around 250 people on board, including members of the 16th Air Assault Brigade stationed at Kabul Airport.

The plane arrived from Al Minhad airfield in the United Arab Emirates, near Dubai, where UK evacuation flights from Afghanistan first landed.

More flights carrying personnel are expected later Sunday.

The government said that of the 15,000 people evacuated since the Taliban took over Kabul, 5,000 were British nationals and their families.

More than 8,000 Afghans who aided the British effort as performers or in other roles, or who are otherwise vulnerable to persecution by the regime, have also been able to flee to safety with their families.

Members of the British Armed Forces 16 Air Assault Brigade arrive at RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire (Jonathan Brady / PA)

But Vice Admiral Ben Key, chief of joint operations, who commands Operation Pitting, admitted there was a “sad feeling” that not all could be saved.

Speaking to RAF Brize Norton on Sunday morning, he said: “As we recognize and pay tribute to the accomplishment of all that has been achieved by the coalition forces, but in particular the British contingent, Over the past couple of weeks, at the end of the day we know there are some really sad stories of people who have desperately tried to leave that we have – no matter how hard we try – have failed to evacuate. “

He added: “There has been a phenomenal effort made over the past two weeks. And I think we always knew that somewhere we would fall right next to it.

“So it’s not a celebratory time at all for us, it’s a time to mark a huge international effort to evacuate as many people as possible in the time available.”