Former NFL star and Trump ally runs for Senate in Georgia





Former Republican football star Herschel Walker announced this week that he is running for a US Senate seat in Georgia.

Some senior Republican Senate officials have expressed concern that Walker’s words and past actions threaten his chances of defeating incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock. But Walker was invited to introduce himself by former President Donald Trump.

In addition to a long-standing personal relationship with Trump, Walker has a quality Trump award in the 2022 Candidates: a willingness to say the wrong things about the 2020 presidential election that Trump lost.

Walker isn’t the only candidate for the Republican Senate nomination in Georgia to question the legitimacy of the 2020 results. But Walker has been particularly prolific and specific in his election-related dishonesty – and he has by far the biggest megaphone. Walker has been uttering false conspiracy theories on Fox News and Twitter, where he has more than 445,000 subscribers.

And his dishonesty was not limited to the election. Walker also promoted false conspiracy theories about the Jan.6 insurgency on the U.S. Capitol and the Democrats.

Walker’s campaign did not respond to requests for comment for this article.

Conspiracy theories on the 2020 election

A false claim about Biden’s votes

In a Fox News appearance in December, Walker said, “I can guarantee you Joe Biden didn’t get 50 million people to vote for him. But yet people think he won this election. “

Biden won the election – with over 81 million votes.

False allegations of mass fraud

In a Jan. 4 tweet, two days before the congressional meeting to count the 2020 electoral votes, Walker falsely alleged that there had been “nationwide electoral fraud.” Walker called on Trump and “TRUE PATRIOTS” to perform a “total cleanup” – he didn’t explain what he meant – and continued, “Let’s get back to real law and order and pursue all the bad guys. actors. Whatever it takes to get the job done. “

Even senior Trump administration officials have acknowledged that there was no widespread fraud or modifying the results in the 2020 election. But Walker has repeatedly said or suggested that fraud is pervasive and that unspecified people had manipulated the elections.

In a Nov. 6 tweet, three days after Election Day, Walker wrote, “To be the man you have to beat the man, not CHEAT the man.” In a Jan.6 tweet, after the Capitol was attacked by pro-Trump rioters, Walker said he wanted Trump to get to the bottom of “who stole this election.”

Walker said on Twitter in December that Georgia should refuse to certify Biden’s victory there due to “serious electoral fraud”, asking in a video “how do we certify something that we know is not correct”. In another tweet in November, Walker wrote that “people playing with this election must be punished for breaking the law.”

An unfounded call for a new vote

In another tweet on November 6, Walker suggested without merit that the results of the vote in seven key states, including six won by Biden, were undemocratic. He proposed that the country reject all votes in those states.

“Instead of fighting and going to court, why don’t we get Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin to vote again? do in a week and maintain our democracy, “he said. wrote.

A conspiracy theory on altered votes

On November 8, Walker tweeted: “Anyone who uses HAMMER SCORECARD to modify the vote in our US election should be prosecuted.

No one used anything called “HAMMER SCORECARD” to change the votes in the election. This is an entirely baseless conspiracy theory – about alleged vote-stealing software created by the U.S. Secret Service – whose origins have been linked to a man with a history of misrepresenting.

A senior Trump-appointed cybersecurity official Chris Krebs called Hammer and Scorecard “hoax”, “nonsense” and “not a real thing” in the days leading up to Walker’s tweet. (Trump fired Krebs less than two weeks later for his public debunking of false fraud allegations.)

The Dominion Conspiracy Theory and Sidney Powell

At the end of November, Walker tweeted that if pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell was right “about some of our elected officials who know Dominion but have done nothing and said nothing … they must resign their posts and never show up to another office in the United States and maybe some end up in jail. Our democracy is at stake! “

Conspiracy theories on voting technology company Dominion Voting Systems had already been largely debunked at the time. Dominion has filed libel lawsuits against Powell and others who have promoted false statements about the company.

The day after that Walker’s tweet, the Trump campaign disowned Powell, who had been widely mocked for making particularly outlandish conspiratorial statements about the election. But Walker was not discouraged. He tweeted: “I still have great faith in Sidney Powell.” Later that day, Walker tweeted: “Any skeptics will be shocked when @ SidneyPowell1 throws the SMACKDOWN on many people you have trusted for years!”

A false claim on Georgia ballots

In December, Walker tweeted a photo of a request for a postal vote in Georgia and a photo of an envelope addressed to someone in a state county jail. He wrote: “So now we find ballots sent by GA to prisons?” He asked Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger “how many things must be exposed before the inquiries”.

Walker was wrong; nothing had been “exposed” here.

First: Unlike the postal ballots themselves, requests for ballots in Georgia can be printed by anyone, not just election officials, and mailed to anyone else. . This request was sent by an independent group, not by Raffensperger.

Second: There is nothing inherently wrong with someone in a county jail receiving a request for a ballot or even a ballot itself. Only people serving criminal sentences are not eligible to vote in Georgia. People convicted of misdemeanors or awaiting trial for felony – in other words, the kind of people who are often incarcerated in county jails – are allowed to vote.

Other conspiracy theories

A conspiracy theory on the reasons for the Capitol riot

On the afternoon of January 6, Walker tweeted a false suggestion that the Capitol Riot was orchestrated by people who wanted to stop the discussion of voter fraud.

“Did you notice that we weren’t talking about voter fraud and election integrity now? Looks like it was well planned to shut everything down and run the clock,” Walker wrote.

Absurdity. The riot was carried out by Trump supporters, not by people seeking to silence Trump supporters. The Justice Department has charged more than 575 people to date.

A conspiracy theory on riot participants

In another tweet on January 6, Walker posted a photo of the Capitol featuring rioters, including the distinctively dressed “Shaman QAnon” Jacob Chansley. Walker falsely suggested that these people weren’t actually Trump supporters – calling them “Trojans” and saying “they don’t look like MAGA.”

Walker also posted an image that zoomed in on the tattoo on the hand of a man standing next to Chansley in the first photo, William Watson. Some others on the right had claimed that the tattoo was a Communist hammer and sickle symbol.

In fact, Chansley and Watson were both Trump supporters. And as the Alabama Political Reporter website noted, Watson personally debunked false theories about his motives and the tattoo – explaining on Snapchat that the tattoo is a symbol of a video game (called Dishonored).

A conspiracy theory on Black Lives Matter and the Democrats

In a Twitter video in September, Walker attempted to push a puzzling and baseless conspiracy theory about the money the Chinese government sent to Black Lives Matter and then “to the Democratic Party.”

“Why do I feel like I’m the only one offering this?” Walker said in the video, which was noted in March by conservative website The Bulwark.

Maybe because the theory doesn’t make sense. Walker’s claim was based on a fundamental misunderstanding of ActBlue – an online fundraising platform for a wide variety of Democratic candidates and progressive entities – and, if we understood it correctly, a false claim that a Sino-American group in California is a “China enterprise.”

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kdrv.com/content/news/575195532.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

