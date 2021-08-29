US hits IS target in Afghanistan as airlift nears end





THE MOST DANGEROUS:

More than 5,000 people wait to be evacuated inside Kabul airport, as crowds outside have thinned considerably The United States yesterday carried out a drone strike against an Islamic State (IS) target in Afghanistan, as the airlift of those desperate to flee entered its difficult final phase with new attack warnings terrorist attack and the encroachment of Taliban forces ready to take control of Hamid Karzai International Airport. US forces overseeing the evacuation were forced to cooperate more closely on security matters with the Taliban to prevent a repeat of the suicide bombing that killed dozens of civilians massed around one of the main gateways to airport and 13 US soldiers. The attack was claimed by a regional ISIS chapter, and the Pentagon announced it had carried out a drone attack against a group planner in eastern Afghanistan. Photo: AFP The first indications are that we have killed the target, said Captain Bill Urban of the US Central Command. As the airlift window shrinks sharply ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, more than 5,000 people remain inside Kabul airport awaiting evacuation. However, crowds pleading for entry outside the perimeter gates have reduced to hundreds, said two people who were able to gain entry yesterday. The carnage from Thursday’s suicide bombing injected more stress and tension into a situation already fraught with panic and desperation for those who wanted to leave, and high risk for the US forces tasked with securing the operation. Yesterday, two senior health officials from the former Afghan administration told reporters that the death toll from the blast exceeded 100, including 13 Americans. Some media have put the balance sheet up to 170. In recent years, the Islamic States section in Afghanistan and Pakistan has been responsible for some of the deadliest attacks in those countries, massacring civilians in mosques, shrines, public squares and hospitals. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said U.S. national security experts consider another attack likely and the coming days will be the most dangerous time to date. Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi wrote on Twitter that the group’s fighters had already moved to parts of the military side of Kabul airport, but the Pentagon said US forces retained control over them. doors and air transport operations. The race to meet Tuesday’s withdrawal deadline required close cooperation with the Taliban on evacuation moves and the IS threat. The head of US forces at the airport, Rear Admiral Peter Vasely, is in constant contact with the Taliban official responsible for overseeing security around the facility. With the Taliban about to take over when the last US plane leaves, talks have started about resuming normal flight operations. Turkish officials have held initial talks with the Taliban in Kabul to help get the airport back to working order. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Taliban’s offer asks them to oversee security at the airport, while Ankara heads logistics operations.

