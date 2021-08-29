China fears economic inequality could lead to growing political unrest against regime









Beijing [China], Aug. 28 (ANI): Chinese leaders, who claim to have eradicated poverty, fear that rising financial inequalities in the country will fuel political unrest against the government.

Beijing continues to face financial inequalities that have preoccupied senior Communist regime leaders, which in the future unrest from below may fuel political unrest, the Hong Kong Post reported.

Earlier this year, Beijing boasted of having built a moderately prosperous society despite the corona pandemic.

Now the Chinese Communist Party is worried that the problems in the country which would have been solved long ago have not yet been solved, since the country is not able to achieve stability. financial and common prosperity.

Last week, President Xi Jinping chaired a meeting of the country’s highest decision-making body, the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs. Premier Li Keqiang, a member of the Politburo Standing Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Wang Yang and other senior officials attended the meeting. The presence of top guns at the meeting signaled the sensitivity and critical nature of the rally, the Hong Kong Post said. The outcome of the meeting was not clearly reported by state media.

Adam Ni, co-editor of China Neican, a newsletter published by two experts affiliated with the Australian Center of China in the World, and the China Policy Center in Canberra said, “For the context, the rapid development of China coupled with its political economy has led to rising economic and social inequalities in recent decades.

“Despite Xi’s victory over absolute poverty in July, 600 million out of 1.4 billion Chinese still live on a monthly income of around or less than CNY 1,000 (US $ 154),” Adam said.

Growing income disparity and class differences have been the main concern of the Chinese Communist regime. The recent meeting of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs aimed to eliminate inequalities in the financial system, technology companies, education policy, rural development, etc.

Recently, private lessons have been closed in China because the regime believes it adds to social inequalities by favoring only those who can afford the fees.

China Neican mentioned that it’s not hard to expect Beijing to scrutinize every sector closely, but what is more frightening are economic inequalities and all kinds of turmoil from below. The bulletin said the regime strongly believes that if the issue is not addressed early, such unrest can spark political unrest in the country.

Adam Ni stressed that people should expect more and more sectors to come under the Communist regime’s scrutiny, wholly or partially, because of inequalities. He also added that the regime can put pressure on the rich and private companies to give more back to society. (ANI)

