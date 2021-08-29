



Believing that you are particularly capable of bending things to your will is practically a requirement to become President of the United States. But too often, in the pursuit of such influence over foreign policy, presidents over-emphasize the importance of personal diplomacy. Relationships between leaders can build trust or destroy it, but presidents often overestimate their ability to lead both allies and adversaries.

Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev had built such a strong relationship that at the Reykjavik summit most members of the Reagan administration feared he would agree to an unverifiable elimination of nuclear weapons. Bill Clinton believed his personal diplomacy could deliver a Palestinian state and Russian acceptance of NATO expansion. George W. Bush believed he had looked into Vladimir Putin’s eyes and seen his soul, and Barack Obama believed he could persuade Mr. Putin that it was not in Russia’s interest to determine the outcome of the war in Syria.

But both in pride and in madness, none equal Donald Trump. For someone who prided himself on his abilities as a negotiator and showed a certain arrogance, only I can fix it, the deal he made with the Taliban is one of the most scandalous diplomatic deals ever. Coupled with President Bidens’ mistakes in pursuing policy and covering up its execution, the deal has now had tragic consequences for the Americans and our allies in Kabul.

Mr. Trump’s management of Afghanistan is an object lesson as to why the presidents of both parties need to be better constrained by Congress and the public in their conduct of foreign policy.

Mr. Trump never believed Afghanistan was worth fighting for: as early as 2011, he advocated its abandonment. Once in office, his early infatuation with my generals gave the Pentagon leeway to deter the president of exactly the kind of exit rush that is now seen in Afghanistan. Mr Trump wanted to give up the war in Afghanistan, but he atavistic realized that it would do him political harm to have a terrorist attack or a comparison of Saigon attached to his political choices.

Hence the impetus for a negotiated settlement. The problem with Mr. Trump’s deal with the Taliban was not that the administration turned to diplomacy. It was a reasonable solution to get out of political constraints. The problem was that the strongest state in the international order allowed itself to be swindled by a terrorist organization. Because we wanted to leave Afghanistan so clearly, we accepted unsavory conditions and then started pretending that the Taliban even respected those conditions.

Mr. Trump has agreed to withdraw all coalition forces from Afghanistan in 14 months, end all military and contractual support to the Afghan security forces, and cease interfering in its internal affairs. He forced the Afghan government to release 5,000 Taliban fighters and relax economic sanctions. He agreed that the Taliban could continue to commit violence against the government we were there to support, against innocent people and against those who had helped our efforts to keep Americans safe. All the Taliban had to do was say they would stop targeting US or coalition forces, that they would not allow Al Qaeda and other terrorist organizations to use Afghan territory to threaten. security of the United States and to conduct negotiations with the Afghan government thereafter.

Not only did the deal have no mechanism for inspection or enforcement, but despite Mr. Trumps’ claim that if bad things happen, well, come back with a force like no one has ever seen. , the administration made no attempt to enforce its terms. Trump’s former national security adviser called it a surrender agreement.

Mr. Trump and his supporters clearly viewed the deal as a big success until just days ago the Republican National Committee had a webpage announcing the success of Mr. Trump’s landmark peace deal. Truly, the Trump administration’s deal with the Taliban deserves even greater opprobrium than it has accumulated over the Iranian nuclear deal struck by the Obama administration.

Mr. Trump was not unique among American presidents in the awe-inspiring belief that only he could somehow change the behavior of our enemies and adversaries. Ever since Theodore Roosevelt ended the Russo-Japanese War and won the Nobel Peace Prize, most American presidents have found the siren call of personal diplomacy irresistible.

Instead of betting on the charm or persuading other countries that American leaders know their interests better than they do, presidents should revert to the practice of persuading fellow Americans of the merits of deals with foreign powers. Congress can start by reaffirming its role in diplomacy and demanding specific authorizations for the use of military force rather than continuing to nod to claims that existing executive authorizations can be extended indefinitely. He should refuse the transfer of funds previously authorized and earmarked for other purposes (Mr. Trump made such transfers to build the border wall). He should reject foreign policy changes passed by executive order rather than congressional approval, and he should force the Supreme Court to clarify the scope of the president’s war powers.

Agreements with foreign powers, be they states, international institutions or organizations like the Taliban, should go to Congress for a vote. The best way to avoid catastrophic foreign policy mistakes is to demand that the 535 representatives of the American people put their jobs on the line, educate themselves and support, reject or modify a presidential program. Congress has attempted to slow down or block Mr. Trump’s planned withdrawal of US forces. Members who supported the deal with the Taliban should explain why they believed the outcome would be any different from the current tragedy in Afghanistan. Apathy and irresponsibility are the real enemies of good foreign policy. Presidents circumvent surveillance by proposing unilateral political actions or by asserting that international agreements are not formal treaties. Congress should not let a president of either party get away with it.

Approaching foreign agreements as stand-alone votes would raise the visibility and the stakes even more. Supporting Mr. Trump’s Taliban deal would have been and should have been a difficult vote. There are reasonable arguments for continuing the war and ending it. America would be safer today if Congress exercised its prerogatives more forcefully both when Mr. Trump accepted the deal with the Taliban and when Mr. Biden sued him.

These are not partisan issues. They are at the heart of the constitutional separation of powers, a division that makes America strong and resilient. Withholding the presidential decree may mean that some foreign policy opportunities are missed, that some agreements will remain out of reach. But it also isolates the president and the American public from bad business by allowing for more public scrutiny and scrutiny. As the debacle in Afghanistan shows, a more thorough assessment of Mr. Trump’s deal with the Taliban and Mr. Bidens’ withdrawal plans would have been better than the unfolding tragedy.

Kori Schake worked for the National Security Council and as deputy director of policy planning at the State Department during the administration of George W. Bush. She is director of foreign and defense policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute.

