Rand Paul says ‘hate for Trump’ hampers research on ivermectin as COVID treatment





Sen. Rand Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, has argued that “hatred for Trump” is hampering research into ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19.

Some conservatives and supporters of former President Donald Trump have promoted ivermectin, a drug primarily used to deworm livestock such as horses and cows, as a viable treatment for COVID-19. Scientific research has not shown the drug to be effective in treating the novel coronavirus, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned Americans not to use the drug for COVID-19 infections.

But Paul told Kentucky voters on Friday that opposition to ivermectin was linked to the pullback towards the former president.

“The hatred for Trump has bothered these people so much that they are unwilling to study it objectively,” the GOP senator told a crowd of about 60, the Cincinnati Enquirer first reported. “So someone like me who’s in the middle, I can’t tell you because they won’t study ivermectin. They won’t study hydroxychloroquine without the tinge of their hatred for Donald Trump.”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) told voters on Friday that “hatred for Trump” is hampering research into ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment. In this photo, Paul leaves the Senate Chamber at the United States Capitol on July 21 in Washington, DC Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

The antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine has been readily promoted by Trump and other conservatives as a viable treatment for COVID-19, despite a lack of scientific evidence to support these claims. In April, the World Health Organization (WHO) found, based on six clinical trials, that the drug had “had little or no effect in preventing illness, hospitalization or death from COVID. -19 ”.

Trump had not previously promoted ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19, but some of his supporters and allies have. NBC News reported this week that Americans keen to get their hands on the drug have turned to pro-Trump telemedicine website SpeakWithAnMD.com. The high demand is said to have caused significant delays and users are greeted with the message: “Due to overwhelming demand, we are experiencing longer wait times than usual. “

Paul, an ophthalmologist, told the Enquirer after the event that he could not guarantee the effectiveness of ivermectin. “I don’t know if it works, but I’m keeping an open mind,” the senator said.

Ivermectin was first introduced as a veterinary medicine in the 1970s to treat livestock. However, it has also proven to be a viable treatment for human diseases caused by parasites. Although the drug has been called a ‘wonder drug’, it has not been shown to be effective against COVID-19 or other viruses.

The FDA tweeted earlier this month urging people not to use ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

“You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, all of you. Stop,” he wrote.

Dr Joseph Varon in Houston told local channel KTRK-TV last week that he had treated thousands of COVID-19 patients with ivermectin without seeing any unwanted side effects. He said he turned to the drug when there were no other options.

“We were in the middle of a pandemic,” Varon said. “You have to try things. You have no choice.”

However, the doctor said he did not believe ivermectin on its own to be a cure for COVID-19. “It’s not just ivermectin,” he said. “This is where people are confused. Ivermectin helps you, but it helps when you give it in addition to other components of existing treatment protocols.”

Newsweek contacted Trump’s press office for comment on ivermectin, but did not immediately receive a response.

