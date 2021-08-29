Boris Johnson handed in a plan to avoid soaring energy costs: “It doesn’t have to be expensive!” | Sciences | New





Bill Bullen, CEO of Utilita, submitted a white paper to Energy, Clean Culture and Climate Change Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan asking why the government appears to have neglected to reduce household energy waste. Mr Bullen said reducing household energy waste could allow Britain to meet its goal of net zero two years ahead of the 2050 target. Utilia’s product, which is free to customers in the energy company, is called Smart Score and it is a smart meter compatible smartphone app that measures the energy efficiency of each customer and offers tips and advice on how to use and waste less energy in the house. .

Mr Bullen’s white paper proposes that all UK energy providers should be obliged to provide energy intelligence information in the interest of the environment and to help reduce bills for people in fuel poverty. He told Express.co.uk: “We are in the midst of a climate emergency and energy efficiency behavior can no longer be overlooked. The more energy we save, the closer we get to the UK’s net zero target. “The 2019 emissions from residential energy use accounted for 15% of emissions and were the fourth largest source of emissions behind business, energy supply and transportation. It cannot be ignored. “There’s all this talk about the rising cost of going green, but in fact everything is moved, it doesn’t have to be more expensive.

“The opportunity here is for Britain to take some sensible first steps, we are a nation that takes pride in its ingenuity and wants to be leaders and there is an opportunity for us to do so here. “If you take all of these steps, the ones you can do for free, you’ll find yourself on a long road to net zero. “ Utilita identifies where energy is wasted in the home and condenses thousands of data points collected through each property’s smart meter and tells the customer exactly where savings can be made – like avoiding standby usage, for example, and what it will save them in pounds and pennies. Mr Bullen stressed that the government should consider developing new technologies like this. READ MORE: Green people think they’re the only ones who care about the planet ARLENE FOSTER

Covering clean energy, transport, nature and innovative technologies, the Prime Minister’s plan will see the UK move forward with eradicating its contribution to climate change by 2050. The plan – part of Mr Johnson’s mission to upgrade across the country – will mobilize £ 12bn in government investments to create and support up to 250,000 highly skilled green jobs in the UK. Number seven on its list states an aspiration to “make our homes, schools and hospitals greener, warmer and more energy efficient, while creating 50,000 jobs by 2030, and a target of installing 600,000 heat pumps every year by 2028 ”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/science/1482910/boris-johnson-green-energy-climate-change-utilita-carbon-emissions-renewable-energy-bills The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos