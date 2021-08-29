Donald Trump’s account of his 2020 conversation with a Taliban leader is something else





One answer – a very long answer – struck me. It came after Hewitt asked Trump to describe his conversation with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, co-founder and deputy leader of the Taliban, during his 2020 negotiations with the group to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan. (Trump spoke to Hewitt before the explosions at Kabul airport on Thursday morning.)

Hewitt: What did you communicate to Baradar, Mullah Baradar, Abdul Baradar that you spoke to when you spoke to him? What did you tell him?

Trump: So I set up a conversation with him, and people said oh, you shouldn’t be talking. Well, I set up a chat with Kim Jong Un from North Korea. We have not had a nuclear war. If I hadn’t, Obama would have been right. We would have had a nuclear war. President Obama told me we were going to have a nuclear war with North Korea. I said you already talked to him. He said no. And I said don’t you think that might be a good idea. But anyway, I know he wanted to talk to her, but he never got to talk to her, and I think the other side didn’t want to talk to Obama. So what happened was I spoke to the chief of, the known chief, because it’s …

Hewitt: Yeah, Baradar, right? Baradar.

Trump: Yeah, but I spoke to, and sort of known head, but nobody was sure, but now I’m sure, and I was sure then when I talked to him. And I knew as soon as I spoke to him. And even the introduction, I say hello, and he shouted something very hard. And then I started with him. I said, listen, before we start the longtime conversation and the conversations we’re going to have, I have to say one thing, and I’ll never have to tell you again. And here is what I say. If you do something wrong in the United States of America, if you do something wrong with one of our civilians, any American citizen, or if you do something abnormal, you know , they have been fighting for a thousand years, but out of normal, because you have had your wars, and if you do something out of normal, but something wrong with America or any American citizen, I will will hit harder than anyone who has ever been hit in the history of the world. You will be hit harder than any country and no one has ever been hit in the history of the world. And we’re going to start with the exact location and the exact city, and it’s right here. And I think I repeated the name of his city. This will be the first place we start. And I won’t be able to talk to you after that, and isn’t that a very sad thing? But that’s the story. And then he asked me a question, and I’d rather not repeat that question, because it’s a very scary question. But he asked me a question, and I said yes. And then after everything was done I said OK, now I said what I’m going to say. Let’s have a conversation. And I said we were going to leave after 21 years. And when we leave, you are going to leave us alone, and we are going to leave with great dignity and great honor. And we will take care of this situation. We will take our time. We had a May 1st date, but they missed a few conditions. We had very good conditions, Hugh. But they missed a few conditions. I wanted to go out before May 1st. I had spoken to him quite a bit before May 1, but we had a May 1 condition. But they missed the conditions, so I bombed and we hit them really hard. And then we said we would agree to these conditions. I said no, you have already accepted them. Don’t play games. We had them so good. They were not in Kabul. Look when they started to take over Afghanistan. That’s when I left. When I left, that’s where it started, they started to lash out, because they were dealing with another president. And I never realized, and of course, I realized the importance and power of the presidency, but I never realized how important the president’s office is until this happened. , because when I looked at what happened over the last week and a half with horrible, stupid decisions that were made, the first one being to allow our military to leave before the civilians and before to recover all of our equipment, $ 83 billion. And no, no one can even understand so much equipment. Thousands of vehicles, thousands, you’ve seen the vehicle list.

Let’s put aside the fact that it looks like Trump just doesn’t know Baradar’s name – even with Hewitt’s prompting. And that Trump claimed he single-handedly avoided nuclear war because he sat down with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Instead, focus on Trump’s description of his conversation with Baradar. And start here: the answer is 588 words long. It’s about three and a half minutes – without a break. Who, well, wow.

Now to what Trump actually said:

* “I spoke to, and sort of known head, but nobody was sure, but now I’m sure, and I was sure then when I spoke to him. And I knew as soon as I told him spoke. And even the introduction, I say hello, and he shouted something very harsh. ” If I read correctly, Trump was not sure that Baradar was the leader of the Taliban when the conversation started, but he understood it once Baradar “shouted something very harsh”.

* “If you do something wrong in the United States of America, if you do something wrong with one of our civilians, any American citizen, or if you do something outside the normal, you know, they fight for a 1000 years, but out of normal, because you’ve had your wars, and if you do something out of normal, but something wrong with America or at all American citizen, I will hit you harder than anyone in history has ever been hit. ” This sentence is 85 words. And it ends with Trump recounting that he told Baradar that if the Taliban hurt Americans, Trump “would hit you harder than anyone has ever been hit in the history of the world.” Which, well, would be quite difficult. Moreover, Trump’s description of the history of Afghanistan – “you had your wars” – is truly remarkable.

* “And then he asked me a question, and I’d rather not repeat that question, because it’s a very scary question. But he asked me a question, and I said yes.” I really have no idea what this question could have been. And why wouldn’t Trump want to tell Hewitt?

* “I wanted to be out before May 1. I spoke to him quite a bit before May 1, but we had a May 1 condition. But they missed the conditions, so I bombed and we hit them. very loud. “Trump using the word ‘I’ to describe a bombing campaign is not surprising, given what we know about him. But it’s still a bit surreal.

* “And I never realized, and of course, I realized the importance and power of the presidency, but I never realized how important the president’s office is until this to happen, because when I looked at what happened over the last week and a half with some horrible and stupid decisions that were made, the first being to allow our military to leave before the civilians and before we get all our gear back, $ 83 billion. ”So Trump only realized the power of the presidency after he stepped down and watched the situation in Afghanistan from afar? Really? Of course, he also contradicts himself in the same response when he says “of course I realized the importance and the power of the presidency” just before he said “I never realized how important the office of the president is.” So … .

The back and forth is, well, something else.

That he lands on the same day that so many Republicans were so quick to criticize President Joe Biden for his handling of the withdrawal from the US presence in Afghanistan should remind us that Trump’s knowledge of foreign policy and good faith was absolutely thin.

