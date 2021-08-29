PDM has repeatedly failed despite several moves since 2018: Shahbaz Gill





According to Gill, Maryam Nawaz claimed to defend women’s rights, but the PDM banned women from attending its gatherings. The opposition faced a humiliating election defeat for Azad Kashmir. Gill demands.

FAISALABAD: The Prime Minister’s special assistant for political communication, Shahbaz Gill, criticized the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Sunday and said that despite several movements since 2018, the alliance has failed.

Addressing the leaders of the PPP and PML-N, he said that during their election campaign in Gilgit Baltistan last year, Maryam Nawaz declared Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari his brother, but later, which s’ passed between their parties is known to all. He was referring to the PPP’s decision to separate from the opposition’s multi-party alliance.

“They also suffered a humiliating defeat in the Azad Kashmir elections,” said Gill, adding that while Maryam Nawaz stood up for women’s rights, the PDM banned women from attending its rallies.

“There are official statements issued by [PDM chief] Maulana Fazlur Rehman against women, ”he said.

Gill said the opposition resorted to mocking Prime Minister Imran Khan whenever he initiated a project to improve conditions for the poor.

Speaking about the PDM rally in Karachi on August 29 (today), Gill said that the intention behind holding the jalsa in Karachi is a campaign against the PPP.

“On the one hand, Fazl says the PDM has nothing against the PPP, and on the other, he says the PPP stabbed the alliance,” Gill asked.

“The PDM is having a jalsa in Karachi (where the PPP has a government) so it should clearly say that they have launched a campaign against the PPP.”

He went on to say that after repeated defeats and failures, the PDM should tell the media “what would be its future strategy”.

PPP stabbed PDM in the back: Fazlur Rehman

Meanwhile, opposition alliance leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Friday that the PPP had “stabbed the PDM in the back”.

Fazl, speaking at a press conference in Karachi alongside opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and other leaders of political parties, told reporters not to discuss the PPP because it ‘was “a thing of the past”.

A meeting of leaders of various opposition political parties in the PDM took place ahead of the press briefing, ahead of the alliance rally at the Quaid mausoleum on Sunday.

“The PDM will also raise the issues in Sindh,” he said, once again attacking the PPP, which is the provincial party in power.

The PDM chief said women would also come to anti-government protests and would be treated with the utmost respect – referring to recent incidents of harassment against women in Lahore.

Bilawal welcomes PDM in Karachi

A few days ago, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called the news of the PDM holding a jalsa in Karachi as good news, adding that his party had instructed PDM leaders to do things constitutionally. He said every political party has the right to organize rallies.

He said the PPP is also keen to give the PTI-led coalition government a hard time, adding that it has opposed the regime since coming to power in 2018.

PDM problems

The PDM, a multi-party opposition alliance, was formed on September 20, 2020, with a view to overthrowing the PTI-led government.

After the first successful weeks of campaigning, which saw mass rallies gather across Pakistan, divisions began to emerge as the Senate elections began.

At the forefront of the tensions are the PPP and PML-N – considered the two biggest opposition parties in Pakistan – since Yousaf Raza Gillani of the PPP was appointed opposition leader in the Senate.

Gillani’s appointment angered PDM, who said the decision was made without his blessing.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz maintains that when the Senate Speaker is elected, it was “decided” that with the PPP vying for the seat, the PML-N will see itself. assign the Leader of the Opposition to the Senate.

PPP, however, rallied 30 senators to get its own candidate, Gillani appointed as Leader of the Opposition.

The figures included 21 senators from the PPP itself, 2 senators from the Awami National Party, 1 senator from Jamaat-i-Islami, 2 independents from FATA and a group of 4 “independents” led by Senator Dilawar Khan who had broken with the Balochistan Awami Party to support Gillani’s candidacy.

Seeking the support of government allies (BAP members), the PDM then issued justification notices to the PPP, as well as to the ANP, a move that was considered very offensive by both parties and made them feel brought to leave the alliance.

The quarrels between the two sides following the break-up have continued and the rift appears to be widening over time.

In the NA-249 by-election in Karachi, the PPP and PML-N presented their separate candidates, with the PPP’s Abdul Qadir Mandokhel winning the race. The PML-N accused the PPP of stealing the elections.

PPP, in turn, demanded proof of the allegations and went so far as to name the PML-N as “the original selected” and “only second behind PTI in its selection”.

PDM leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who belongs to the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl faction, has repeatedly stated that he wants to give the PPP and the ANP a chance to return to the fold.

In the latest report that he was trying to bridge the divide between the parties, it was said near Eid-ul-Fitr, that the PDM leader may attempt to invite the PPP and the ANP into the fold after ugly.

The president of the PML-N has also, in recent weeks, concentrated his efforts on the return of the PPP and the ANP, in order to once again exert more effective pressure on the government.

Shahbaz, before the last big PDM meeting in May, had said at a press conference: “No party has the right to bring out or expel another party. [of the alliance]. The PDM is a forum and decisions are made by consensus. “

On May 29, the alliance dismissed the government’s electoral reforms as “one-sided” and announced a new wave of protest rallies across the country.

On August 11, when the alliance reunited after a two-month hiatus, Fazlur Rehman said the electronic voting machine was the “easiest way to rig elections.”

Subsequently, on August 21, when its steering committee met, it announced a white paper against government performance over three years.

