Captain Americas writers were braver than Steve Rogers





Captain America writers Joe Simon and Jack Kirby fought Hitler before anyone else in America – and it almost killed them both.

The creators of Captain America ended up being braver than Steve Rogers himself, and they almost got killed for their actions. The iconic superhero of writer Joe Simon and artist Jack Kirby took America, and ultimately the world, by storm when Captain America Comics # 1 was published, but the publication of an anti-Nazi comic was not without dangers. Even without a dose of Super Soldier Serum, Simon and Kirby turned out to be more than worthy of the term. Super hero when they stood up against the Nazis in their own country. By 1941, the golden age of comics had already seen the beginnings of Batman and Superman – the latter having inspired many similar characters with similar names. Because of this, Joe Simon refrained from calling his new patriotic superhero “Super American”, claiming that while there were a lot of “Super S”, there weren’t a lot of captains. So, Captain America, created by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby, debuted in 1941. The only problem? It was March 1941 … and America will not join the war in Europe until December 11.

Related: Steve Rogers' 5 Most Heroic Moments As Captain America (& Sam Wilson's 4) Prior to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, over 75% of Americans were fiercely opposed to war; many remembered World War I and refused to get involved in another "European war". But that wasn't the only problem Simon and Kirby faced: before Pearl, there was a sizable faction in the country that actually supported Hitler, or at least refused to condemn his actions. In his 2003 book The creators of comics of The great comic book heroes, writes Joe Simon "We were inundated with a torrent of unleashed hate mail and vicious and obscene phone calls. The theme was 'Death to the Jews' …[and] people in the office said they saw groups of strange looking menacing men outside the building on Forty-second Street. " While the problem now seems benign to readers, Simon and Kirby made a bold statement when they decided to use a hero clad in an American flag to slap Hitler in the face on the cover. As vile as he was, Adolf Hitler was still considered a legitimate world leader at the time; hitting Hitler in 1941 would be tantamount to having Captain America hitting Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping in 2021. The American Nazi Party continued to send death threats to the duo until the mayor of New York himself came to their aid. . Fiorello LaGuardia admired Captain America and protected Simon and Kirby from the police, claiming that"… New York City will ensure that no harm happens to you." The death threats ceased soon after. Once World War II began in earnest for America and war was declared on Nazi Germany, the American Nazi Party practically dissolved overnight. Joe Simon had strong political views long before he wrote Captain America; he was an anti-isolationist who believed that evil like Hitler should be fought, not ignored. Jack Kirby shared Simon's point of view and the fact that two Jews openly criticized Hitler (in a country still plagued by its own anti-Semitism) should not be overlooked. Captain America was born out of a desire to speak out against atrocities and fight them tooth and nail, even when this course of action is not necessarily popular.



