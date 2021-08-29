Politics
Lower tax rates can generate higher income and Boris Johnson knows it
Sir John Cowperthwaite, the humble Scottish civil servant who made Hong Kong a sparkling warehouse, always tried to tell his officials they could increase their income without new taxes. Let the citizens invest their own money, he explained, and much of it would end up in the coffers of the state.
It has, of course, been spectacularly justified. Hong Kong’s low tax rates have attracted entrepreneurs from all over the world. Skyscrapers rose where the mangroves had stood. As the economy buzzed, the authorities obtained a small share as a proportion of overall GDP, but more than sufficient in absolute terms.
Sir John was following the logic of what we now call the Laffer curve. Arthur Laffer, then a brilliant professor of economics at the University of Chicago, drew his famous graph in 1974. If the tax rate was zero, he explained, then government revenues (obviously) would be. But if the tax rate were 100 percent, the revenue would also be zero, since no one would engage in taxable activity. A wise government should seek the optimum point on the curve which in Hong Kong has turned out to be somewhere between 15 and 20 percent.
The idea that you can lower taxes and get more money seems to run counter to common sense, which is why voters rarely support it. Experts like to talk about the dogma of the free market, but the truth is that it doesn’t exist. A dogma is a belief held in contempt of the obvious. But most free market ideas, including the Laffer curve, are counterintuitive. They may not seem obvious; but they work in practice.
Socialism, on the contrary, only works in the imagination. Bringing together the best minds of a nation to run its economy; plan ahead instead of letting things work out; intervene to avoid duplication; reallocating businesses for more productive purposes, all of those things make sense; everything turns out to be catastrophic.
When it comes to economics, we start with socialist instincts. The claim that the rich could easily afford higher taxes is still popular. More difficult to explain and therefore unpopular. A politician who tries to explain it risks being yelled at like a plutocratic cronies. Of course, few care.
It’s not that MPs haven’t heard of the Laffer curve. Most of them have met him and once seen he cannot be invisible. But our public discourse rewards easy slogans over hard truths. Few politicians have the courage to explain something that seems to go against the grain. They cover up their cowardice with phrases like working in what is politically feasible. But all they really want to say is that it is comfortable to return the prejudices of their constituents to them.
A refreshing exception, at least as it seemed at the time, was Boris Johnson. In 2019, an incredulous Sophie Ridge asked him how he could spend more on education, transportation, police and broadband while cutting taxes.
Well, of course, he replied, as the great Tunisian scholar and sage Ibn Khaldoun pointed out as early as the 14th century, there are a lot of taxes you can reduce, which will actually increase your income.
The course was a nice Johnsonian touch. Khaldun, who somehow anticipated what we now call the Austrian economy, is hardly a household name in Britain. But it should be. In his 1377 magnum opus, the Muqaddimah, he made the Laffer observation that at the beginning of a dynasty, taxation brought in a large income from low rates; at the end of the dynasty, taxation brought in a small income on the high rates.
As taxes rise, he argued, the income-generating part of the economy shrinks. The emir is trying to squeeze more and more income from less and less productive workers. He can’t, and a new regime takes over.
Yes, the epidemic was a unique event. We can treat its cost as a war debt, to be repaid over several decades. What we can’t do is keep spending more than we earn now that things have reopened. Khaldun knew it and Boris knew it. High tax rates might not bring down the dynasty; but they will certainly bring down the ruling party.
