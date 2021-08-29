Politics
CPI-M welcomes total COVID vaccine doses of 20 cr in China as India inoculates 1 cr per day
Even as the world praises India for vaccinating over 50% of adults with at least one dose of the new coronavirus vaccine, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has once again favored China. The party led by Sitaram Yechury praised Xi Jinping for administering 200 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Speaking to Twitter, the official Tamil Nadu CPI (M) hand shared an infographic giving details of China’s vaccination campaign. The chart, which also featured Chinese President XiJinping’s photo, suggested that China hit the billion-dose mark on June 19, 1.5 billion on July 22, and two billion on August 26. its citizens “, we can read in the caption.
Notably, the CPI (M) failed to respond to India’s milestone in vaccinating people. On August 26, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that more than 50% of the eligible population in India had been vaccinated with at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. So far, 62.30 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India.
However, even after data suggesting an increasing scope of vaccination, CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on August 25 criticized the center for “mismanagement of vaccinations”.
“This is alarming. Poor management of vaccinations creates complications that will spread the pandemic, providing scope for new variants and the 3rd wave onslaught. Modi’s government must procure and step up the campaign to vaccination, ”Yechury tweeted.
Yechury, Other Indian Communist Leaders Attend CCP Centenary
Last month, Sitaram Yechury and CPI Secretary General Dr. Raja attended the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CCP). Executives from DMK and All India Forward Bloc also attended the event. Chinese envoy to India Sun Weidong said that more than 600 political parties from more than 170 parties have sent more than 1,500 messages and letters of congratulations on the occasion of the CCP’s centenary.
Speaking to Republic TV, Dr Raja justified Left’s present by saying, “It was the centenary of the party. They were celebrating and they wanted us to be part of the celebration. We joined in sending our best wishes. success in the future, and that’s about it. “
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/politics/cpi-m-fawns-over-chinas-20-cr-total-covid-vaccine-doses-as-india-inoculates-1-cr-in-a-day.html
