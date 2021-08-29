ECP hints at use of EVMs in upcoming elections





ISLAMABAD:

Pakistan’s Election Commission observed on Saturday that it was open to the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the 2023 general elections on condition that their use proves beneficial and added that its technical evaluation committee was on board with the Ministry of Science and Technology on the matter.

The ruling PTI maintains that the EVM would help organize fair, free and transparent elections in the country and allow Pakistanis overseas to vote. She had been pursuing the issue of the use of machines since the 2013 parliamentary elections and had raised the issue on several occasions.

The EVM was developed by the Ministry of Science and Technology in collaboration with COMSATS University in Islamabad and the National Institute of Electronics in Islamabad.

According to the Ministry of Science, the EVM is a user-friendly machine and would help stop rigging in future elections. The total cost of a machine is around Rs 70,000 and almost EVM 400,000 would be needed in the 2023 general election, which would cost the treasury around Rs 28 billion.

Regarding the apprehensions of members of the opposition, the Ministry of Science says the weather will not affect the EVM because the chip integrated inside is weatherproof and could not be hacked due to its non-connectivity with Internet.

In a statement on Saturday, the ECP maintained that it was mainly in favor of the use of technology, but stressed that the technology must be developed taking into account the realities on the ground in addition to enjoying the trust of all. stakeholders, including political parties, civil society and voters. .

The commission said it had formed a technical evaluation committee on EVMs which was consulting with the Ministry of Science on the matter.

The ECP noted that it would support the use of EVMs in the upcoming general elections if consensus with the Science Ministry is reached on this.

On August 17, the Ministry of Science and Technology informed the ECP of the functions of EVMs.

Read NA panel wants all parties to meet on EVM

Science and Technology Minister Shibli Faraz assured the commission that all of its concerns would be taken into account, noting that the prototype was open to modifications.

The electoral commission set up a technical evaluation commission to examine the machine in detail and present its report to it.

ECP approved hiring of technical consultant to assist with EVM, internet voting for overseas Pakistanis, data centers, voter registration preparation and other projects related.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja said he supported the use of technology, but wanted a machine that did not sabotage the system. The government assured the commission to further improve the EVMs.

Later, while addressing the media, Faraz said Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered the next elections to be held through the EVMs even though the results were against the ruling PTI. “Manual elections have given us nothing [so far],” he added.

The minister said ECP officials raised about 75 questions and the ministry responded to all of them.

“The chief electoral commissioner also congratulated us on building the machine. Unfortunately, every election in this country is tainted with controversy. Parliament will legislate on EVMs,” Faraz said, adding that deadlines would be set for this. effect.

“If the opposition wants to make the elections in the country transparent, let’s negotiate [on the issue]. They should give their suggestions on electronic voting.

He added that there was nothing secret about the machine and that their only purpose was to bring transparency to the electoral process.

“We are making efforts to make the electoral process involve more technology and reduce human interference,” Faraz said.

“The PCE is a constitutional institution and the government cannot dictate it.

The CEC said that the ECP was, in principle, in favor of using the technology for polls.

