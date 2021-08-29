Afghanistan will haunt the United States – Greeley Tribune

New presidents are often tested early in their administration; their performance is revealing for the allies as for the enemies.

The JFK failed the Cuban invasion of the Bay of Pigs and the summit that followed with Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev, about which Kennedy made the following remark: He screwed me up! led the Russians to believe they could place nuclear missiles in Cuba. The ensuing Cuban missile crisis brought the United States and the USSR to the brink of nuclear war.

In contrast, Ronald Reagan’s sacking of 11,000 air traffic controllers who went on strike illegally eight months after the start of his first term signaled to the Soviets that he had to be taken seriously, a fact noted by the Democratic President of Tip ONeill Room after a visit to Russia.

It’s hard to imagine a more completely self-inflicted failure than President Bidens’ botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Our enemies have learned that the Americans, not just Biden, have lost our collective resolve. We no longer elect presidents who remind us that our enemies are still concerned about the United States, even when we no longer care about them.

Like Presidents Obama and Trump, Biden followed public opinion: Americans want our forces out of Afghanistan. We place more importance on opportunity than honor. How were the 2,500 Americans in Afghanistan intolerable to an indifferent audience – 53,000 in Japan, 35,000 in Germany and 26,000 in South Korea?

By doing so many things precisely backwards, Biden turned the withdrawal into humiliation:

He removed military personnel and abandoned fortified air bases before evacuating civilians.

He let an arsenal of American weapons fall into the hands of our enemies.

He did not consult our NATO allies who had fought alongside us since 2001.

At least 10,000 Americans and some 80,000 Afghans who risked their lives to help us have had to do their best. Britain, France and Germany, who came to our aid after 9/11, all found themselves evacuating their own populations at greater risk.

When US troops left Bagram Air Base, they literally deserted their Afghan allies in the middle of the night and cut off the power supply, making it easy for the Taliban militias to take control. Over 2,000 armored vehicles, 40 aircraft and drones, and thousands of firearms, rockets and night vision goggles were left to our enemies, giving them a huge advantage over the remaining Afghan fighters who fought bravely when they were backed up by US air support and intelligence.

Biden has never served in the military and has led a comfortable life since his election to the Senate in 1972, but he cruelly denigrated the courage of the Afghan people, more than 70,000 of whom have died fighting the Taliban.

America did not leave with a black eye. Instead, we look like the spoiled kid who decided the job was just too hard and went home.

That Biden would not resist the motley Taliban will not go unnoticed by Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Iran, al-Qaeda or ISIS. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair predicted that Russia, China and Iran will see and benefit from it. Anyone who has made commitments from Western leaders will understand them as an unstable currency. Chinese state media are already taunting Taiwan over the unreliable US commitment to its allies.

Although I was young, I remember Jimmy Carter’s presidency. America seemed helpless. We did not have the courage to stand up to the Russians. We could not defend our embassy in Iran. We were at the mercy of the Middle East for our fuel.

Today, Biden looks alarmingly Carter-esque. He is begging OPEC to increase fuel supplies while shutting down the Keystone pipeline. He begs the Iranians to revive their futile nuclear deal. He has been taken from the rear by Putin, who is anxious to get American troops out of his neighborhood.

Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates’ observation in 2014 that Biden was wrong about almost every major foreign and national security policy issue over the past four decades was prophetic. Unlike his predecessor who was often misinformed but never wanted America to appear weak, Biden seems concerned about flexing the muscles of the Americas.

A strong and decisive America relentlessly defends our people and our allies, resists international thugs and tyrants, and delivers on its commitments. Without that kind of leadership, the world is a more dangerous place not only for Afghans, Taiwanese or Ukrainians, but Americans as well.

Mark Hillman has served as Senate Majority Leader and State Treasurer. For more information or to comment, visit www.MarkHillman.com.