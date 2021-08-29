Beefy leaves Scotland as the only nation to take England seriously

BORIS Johnson seems immune to embarrassment. Even when you mention the Garden Bridge Project, the fanciful idea of ​​creating an English country garden straddling the River Thames, he dismisses it as a minor irritation.

When he was mayor of London, Johnson’s floral journey withered, as private funders backed down and public costs rose to levels that were no longer politically tenable. Part of the £ 200million cost was borne by the Treasury, one of the Countess’s secret grants in London that appear to be disappearing into the black hole of skewed public funding.

Although he got out of trouble, Johnson was the main political champion of the Garden Bridge after being charmed by actress and comedian Joanna Lumley, who initially came up with the concept while chatting with an architect friend.

It doesn’t take too big an imaginary leap to make Lumley his most famous comic creation Patsy, the insanely promiscuous fashion director of Absolutely Fabulous and Johnson in her most famous role as a disheveled shagger who casually becomes Prime Minister.

The Garden Bridge project was a fiasco, ill-conceived and in all respects a political humiliation, which in a fairer world would have ended Johnson’s political career. But that’s the titled England policy, the jaw-dropping Whitehall farce in which Scotland appears briefly, but only as a partial character.

Scottish-born journalist Ian Jack was one of the first writers to expose the real Garden Bridge farce, coining the term “chumocracy” – the overwhelming culture of friendships, business connections and sleaze that -Trends many of the UK government’s biggest failures, from the supply scandals of the Covid crisis to the announcement last week of a slice of barely credible special envoys hired to help the Great’s business efforts Brittany after Brexit.

Liz Truss, the Secretary of State for International Trade, accustomed to incompetence or blunders, is the “mastermind” behind last week’s announcement. Truss has the unblemished enthusiasm of an independent press secretary, gushing, smiling and largely immune to the rudeness of what she sells.

The Lucky Ungrateful list is about as inspiring as the Crossroads cast and invited a level of cynicism that few previous governments have managed to elicit. The Tories are quickly becoming a slapstick government, led by a cabal of Vote Leave and Brexit campaign clown cars. are among the anointed, but this odd cast of characters reassures me that Scotland should seek independence, realignment with the EU and its own trade corridors.

The concept of a business envoy has Johnson’s inattentive scribble all over the place. It’s a silly idea, bundled together to add the illusion of substance to the already ragged concept of Global Britain. Inevitably, there are rewards and sinecures in the mix: old buddies, Brexit fans and waning Tory placements.

The press release promised talent from all political backgrounds. Not surprisingly, “across the political spectrum” does not include anyone from decentralized governments or the ruling SNP in Scotland.

The envoy who drew the most attention was cricketer Ian “Beefy” Botham. Believe me, as I typed the word “Beefy” a little bit of me died inside.

Botham’s nickname alone should exclude him from serious public office, but it is the bond we find ourselves in, trapped in a dead end with our close neighbors who seem to want to become the laughing stock of the world. Such was the horror of seeing Botham knighted as a diplomat. I had the premonition of an aging Nicola Sturgeon desperately seeking an ambassador to represent the interests of an independent Scotland in Saudi Arabia, and stumbling upon Frank McAvennie’s name in her address book.

BOTHAM may be a famous cricketer and therefore can happily pass it on to a generation of aging Australian men, but his goofy personality, social sledge and self-incriminating belief that ‘England is an island’ demonstrates a man of limited ability or perhaps a man who has never felt a great need to consider other nations within the Union. His Great Britain is England.

According to those who have come to his defense, Botham has two virtues, he works in the blended wine industry with his wife and daughter, and he “does a lot for charity.” I cringe when I hear that phrase, knowing that it was used as a cloak to coat Jimmy Saville and Prince Andrew in some semblance of moral substance. If “Beefy” made headlines, it was former Labor MP Kate Hoey who personified the basic stupidity of these announcements. Hoey, whom Labor Party activists in Vauxhall had been trying to topple for years, caught the attention of Brexiteers barking when she sailed up the Thames with Nigel Farage and engaged in a nautical war with a pleasure boat which had been requisitioned by Bob Geldof.

A former Marxist, Hoey is the nadir of current Labor Party politics, a right-wing Brexiteer who has accepted every trinket the British state has given him. She is now Baroness Hoey, of Lylehill and Rathlin in County Antrim.

As Special Envoy to Ghana, Hoey will spend her enriched future in the Lords and on periodic trips to Africa, dispensed from answering questions about empty supermarket shelves, the lack of truck drivers, the hemorrhaging of European talent. , the return of mobile roaming charges, and why its beloved Northern Ireland has a better post-Brexit deal than Scotland.

Although it has been a week of staggering disbelief on the envoys front, one of the more questionable plenipotentiaries was the unconvincing David “Fluffy” Mundell, the MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale. He was tasked with working in “dynamic markets” and breaking down “barriers to trade”. Don’t hesitate to bookmark the last sentence, this is the only time Mundell and the word “dynamic” will appear side by side in the print.

Mundell, who is still an MP, received New Zealand as a target nation and thus got caught up in yet another mess. While there is no payment to take on the role, Mundell will talk about cattle but will not travel in cattle class.

Many local Mundell voters are grappling with the fallout Brexit has taken on agriculture and alarmingly on the logistics of the food supply chain. Mundell is already pushing a carcass up the hill. It is not an easy task and it will only get worse. There was a £ 2bn drop in food and drink exports in the first quarter of 2021, at least in part due to the new complexities of selling in Europe.

As Europe retreats, bewildered by the damage Brexit is doing to trade and President Joe Biden reiterated his belief that Johnson is unfit to govern, we find ourselves in a strange and unflattering situation.

It might be offhand to say it, but Scotland is the only one in the world, as the only nation on earth that is still required to take England seriously.