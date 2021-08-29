Efforts to create Asia’s first leopard reserve at Margalla Hills: Assistant to the Prime Minister – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said on Saturday preparations were underway to establish the country’s first-ever Asian leopard reserve in Margalla Hills National Park.

Extending over 17,386 hectares and ranked third in the world, the picturesque national park is home to a rich biodiversity comprising around 600 plant species, 402 varieties of birds, 38 mammals and 27 species of reptiles.

Speaking to attendees of a monsoon tree planting event held here in a scenic park in Pak Farid, the prime minister’s assistant said that Margalla Hills National Park is a protected area and has now become a new one. permanent habitat for feral cats that would previously move to the park and roam around its lower reaches during the winter and retreat to a higher elevation during the summer.

Efforts are being made for a viable action plan for controlled, well supervised and safe mobility in the leopard reserve inside the park through information guides and staff to avoid any human encounter and wildlife, explained Amin Aslam.

Earlier, Mr. Aslam also kicked off the tree-planting event by planting a pine sapling at Pak Farid Park in the presence of Italian Ambassador Andreas Ferraris, Pak Steel officials and members of grassroots organizations. civil society as well as the general public.

During the event, around 300 saplings were planted by participants during the one-day activity.

Amin Aslam praised the administration of Pak Farid Park for its role in promoting reforestation activities, saying the company was the only public-private partnership initiative implemented to combat environmental degradation through public participation.

It was the only park that remained open and accessible to the public for recreation, jogging and exercise throughout the Covid-19 lockdown, he added.

Malik Amin said the private sector is a key stakeholder in government, as it has corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds and the capacity to timely implement projects with positive results.

He also spoke about climate risks, as outlined in the recently launched UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) 2021 report, saying that around 14,000 scientists have worked on this report and have warned of rapidly unfolding climate change-induced disasters if forests were not protected and brought new areas under trees.

Today, the world has recognized in scientific findings that forests are the most efficient, cheapest and most effective way to combat the deleterious fallout from social, economic, environmental and health impacts, said Malik Amin Aslam .

However, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s globally acclaimed Ten Billion Tree Tsunami program was launched as a viable and affordable path for Pakistan as the most effective mechanism to deal with the adverse effects of climate change on the world. agriculture, water, energy, health and education. , he clarified.

During his speech at the event, Italian Ambassador Andreas Ferraris also praised Mr. Aslam for successfully executing Prime Ministers’ remarkable Clean Green Pakistan and Ten Billion Tree Tsunami programs.

I am a strong supporter of the public-private affinity for achieving environmental sustainability and friendly relations between Italy and Pakistan, the Italian envoy said, adding that he is also working to strengthen collaboration between the public and private sectors of the two countries, where the latter respond has been very encouraging and inspiring.

Representatives of the Islamabad steel industry also spoke on this occasion.

