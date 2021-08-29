Author: Sourabh Gupta, ICAS

Relations between Australia and China have been in deep slump for some time now. Australian commentary pin the blame for the deterioration of bilateral relations on China’s aggressive attempt to expand domestic authoritarianism from [Chinese] President Xi Jinping in the Indo-Pacific region. In the dominant narrative, the affirmation that Australia’s national security institutions have turned China from enemy to enemy. But Australia’s Defense Strategic Update 2020 is more or less based on this reading of China.

President Xi has been a polarizing political conservative and a disappointing economic reformer. He exploited the deep pockets of China to gain influence and technology by any means available. His intonations on neighborhood diplomacy ringing hollow, failing to strike even a mediocre fishing rights deal after eight years of unparalleled power. And at the first suspicion of regional tension, its soldiers and coast guards inject themselves into disputed territories with the tedious regularity that the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un launches missiles.

On the substantive issues that have eroded ties between Australia and China, Australia’s foreign interference law, Huawei’s ban from Australia’s 5G network, and the investigation into the origins of COVID-19, the choices de Canberras were not unfounded. The government of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arderns came to similar conclusions, but without diplomatic slurs. In addition, China, which tolerates no foreign interference in its domestic processes, would never have allowed a foreign supplier into the core of its telecommunications network, and has come to support the investigation into the origins of COVID-19 in World Health Assembly.

But has China really changed under Xi? And does China really intend to project its domestic authoritarianism into the Indo-Pacific?

On territorial issues, China has always treated military pressure, within limits, as a continuation of diplomacy by other means. Beijing has generally avoided formal protest notes to militarily mark its diplomatic stance. This was seen through his assertive measures in Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone in 2007, its leverage in the Indian Himalayas of Sikkim in 2008 and its presence in operations near the Japanese Senkaku / Daioyu islands during the 2012 nationalization controversy.

Since 2013, Xi has stepped up the application of military force in this tactical playbook inherited from the gray area. Yet its measures lack the political innovation of former Chinese President Hu Jintao. These include the promulgation of the Taiwan Anti-Secession Law in 2005, the conceptual definition of fundamental interests and the formal affirmation of the Nine-Dash line in 2009, or the outright dislodgement of a counterpart of ‘a disputed element (Scarborough Shoal) in the South. China Sea in 2012. Xis’ record, even taking into account his frenzy of building man-made islands, is almost the status quo compared to his supposedly geostrategically benign predecessor.

The continuity is more striking economically, despite the recentralization of the Xis State sector. Just when Hu was starting to take down the big guys Current account surplus and reassessed the renminbi, under Western pressure, Xi began to eliminate the requirements of forced technology transfer and overhauled China’s intellectual property regime. Over the next five years, reform of China’s industrial subsidy regime will also be approached under external duress. China continues to liberalize, but not politically where, unlike Western preference, there has been a significant regression.

If Beijing succeeds, the four-decade period of no major or limited return to the start of reform and opening-up will persist for the next quarter century. China has not fundamentally changed. But the basic proposition on which the primacy of the West relied is that it could meet the strategic challenge of the day from a changing position of strength. The assumption that this would happen in the way the West wanted was naïve.

Australia’s ties with China could revert to a new and diminished average. But in its haste to confirm Beijing as an opponent, Canberra lost the agency’s trump card.

Australia could speak the truth to power in Washington, having fought in every American war of the 20th century. Given its common Anglo heritage, Australia was among the few countries that China was willing to woo to project some reasonable target in Washington. Canberra Could have marketed and chewed gum, continually identifying and defending the shared strategic interests of these great powers in regional peace and prosperity. The false choice of commercial bid for security could be transcended.

Instead, Australia today is that rare Indo-Pacific country that does not share an unstable land or sea border with China, but has a terrible relationship with China. The rebirth of the security / economy compromise in an advanced manufacturing sector strategic negotiation order does not play to the advantages of Australia. As he emotionally [re]gets tangled in the strings of the United States apron alliance system With its resuscitated forward defense posture, Canberra will be treated less as a country valued in its own right by Beijing and more as an invariable function of the broader calculation of relations with Washington.

Sourabh Gupta is a Resident Principal Investigator at the Institute for China-America Studies in Washington DC.