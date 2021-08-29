Squeeze Jokowi-Kadinas’ former assistant in Solo, this man earns tens of millions





Solo – Jatanras Central Java Police Arrested the man with the initials AS, the author of the extortion of officials in the environment of the municipal government Solo. In fact, one of the extortion victims was a former aide to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) while he was mayor of Solo, with the initials H. Jatanras Polda Central Java AKBP sub-directorate Agus Puryadi revealed that the US arrest of the solo citizen was made after reports of extortion cases. “On Friday (8/27) there was a report to Surakarta police that a government official in the city of Solo admitted to being blackmailed by the United States,” Agus told the United States. journalists at Solo, Sunday (8/29/2021). After an investigation was carried out, the perpetrator was found and successfully secured while in his guesthouse in the Jebres region. “On Sunday (8/29), we managed to catch the perpetrators in the boarding house behind Dr Oen Kandang Sapi Hospital, in Jebres,” he said. Based on the results of the examination, the US action not only targeted one victim, but several government officials in the city of Solo were targeted. “There are three victims who are still active as heads of department in the government of the city of Solo, a total of 62.5 million rupees,” Agus said. “Claiming to be close to the former mayor, the assailant demanded money from the victim under the pretext of hospital costs and other needs. And the total money that had been transferred reached $ 60 million. rupees, ”Agus continued. As a result of his actions, the author was charged under article 368 of the Criminal Code with a maximum sentence of 9 years in prison. See also video: Confessing to Interpol, 3 Russians extort Uzbek businessmen in Bali [Gambas:Video 20detik] (rih / rih)

