The dogs that got lost on the trail shot





KARACHI:

Two stray dogs that entered the runway and apron at Jinnah International Airport were shot dead by a team of official airport bird hunters.

A video posted on social media shows the stray dogs roaming free during the taxi by a flight full of passengers. The incident happened on August 23.

According to Jinnah International Airport CEO Imran Khan, immediate action was taken against the dogs that appeared near the runway. “Immediate action is being taken against animals and birds which can pose a danger to airplanes,” he said.

He said the two dogs were shot by the bird hunting team. He lamented that several letters were written to the district administration to prevent wildlife from entering the airport.

Khan said it was evident in the video that a bird hunting vehicle was quickly chasing the dogs, adding that the incident happened on the evening of August 23. Civil aviation spokesman Saad Bin Ayub said the dogs entered under the fence around the airport runway, however, their entrance area was closed.

He said the bird hunters, while taking immediate action, killed the dogs whose presence caused no loss. He said the fence around the runway was being inspected in detail to prevent such an incident from happening again in the future. He said animals and birds approach the airport in search of food, which is dangerous for planes. He called on the population not to throw garbage and food products near the airport.

Meanwhile, a ban has been imposed on taking photos or recording videos from cell phone cameras at Jinnah International Airport.

A letter to this effect has been sent to all the institutions and line operators concerned, including national and international airlines, by the CAA co-supervisor. The letter declared the act of recording videos in the airport lounge and in the apron area as a security risk. He said cell phones and airport entry cards of affected employees and staff will be confiscated if the guidelines are violated.

