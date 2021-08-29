News from HT: Last British troops have left Kabul, UK Defense Ministry says and all breaking news | Latest India News

Here are the main news, analysis and opinions of the day at 9am. Find out about the latest news and other updates from the Hindustan Times.

Last British troops leave Kabul, Boris Johnson hails ‘heroic’ evacuation effort

Britain's Defense Ministry said around 14,000 people were flown out of Kabul airport in less than two weeks, according to a report.

The vaccination campaign against the Covid will accelerate further in September; 240 mn to seed

About 200 million doses are expected to be of Covishield, which will be delivered by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

Tokyo Paralympic Games: Bhavinaben Patel wins historic TT silver medal

Bhavinaben Patel made history Sunday by winning India's first Paralympic medal in table tennis (TT).

Dino Morea says he did “odd jobs to stay relevant” when acting deals dried up: “I don’t want to talk about it”

Actor Dino Morea reflected on a time in his career where he did odd jobs to stay relevant and financially secure when acting deals dried up.

that of Katrina Kaif 1 lakh one shoulder bodycon dress is the party outfit you always wanted

Katrina Kaif serves up the perfect party look in a stunning yellow one-shoulder bodycon dress for a commercial shoot.

“Attack on Afghan soil”: Taliban criticize US drone strike against Islamic State-K terrorists

Hours after a US drone strike targeting ISIS’s Khorasan province or ISIS-K militants in Afghanistan, the Taliban criticized America. To concern