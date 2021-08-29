Ask Jokowi to cancel Geothermal BUMN Holding, Mandiri Sekuritas: still ongoing





DRAWING. Pertamina Geothermal Energy Geothermal Power Plant (PGE) (PLTP) in the Lahendong region of Tomohon, North Sulawesi.

Journalist: Azis Husaini, Philemon the Great | Editor: Aziz Husaïni KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. The refusal of the National Electricity Company (PLN) union to create the geothermal holding company BUMN did not force the Ministry of State Enterprises (BUMN) and Mandiri Sekuritas to stop the merger program. Earlier, by letter number 001 / FSPBB-SP PLN / VIII / 2021, the Federation of United Unions of Pertamina (FSPPB) and the Workers’ Union of PT PLN Group sent a letter to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Its content consists of requests for cancellation of the national energy privatization plan through the Holding Subholding (HSH) program of Pertamina and PLN. In addition to rejecting the restructuring of state-owned enterprises via the holding constitution mechanism, they also rejected the initial public offering (IPO) plan of their subsidiaries.

“These are all forms of privatization of state property,” writes the FSPPB in its letter to the president. On this basis, the FSPPB and the PLN Workers’ Union demanded President Jokowi to cancel the Pertamina and PLN Holding-Subholding plans, as well as the IPO plans of their subsidiaries. Currently, the process of asset transfer and the creation of a BUMN geothermal holding is carried out by Mandiri Sekuritas as the main consultant. Confirmed regarding the last process, Mandiri Sekuritas ensures that the process of consolidating assets is still ongoing. “Still ongoing,” said Harold Tjiptadjaja, director of Mandiri Sekuritas, briefly to KONTAN on Friday (8/27). The process in August involves transferring the assets of PLN GG and Indonesia Power to Pertamina Geothermal Energi (PGE). After that, the assets were transferred from Geo Dipa. Special staff of SOE Minister Arya Sinulingga said his party is still currently calculating the number of assets held by Pertamina and PLN. “So later on, if his position (in the holding company) is in line with the number of assets held, it will be fair for him and for both owners,” Arya said. He added that PT Geo Dipa Energi would use a different method to establish this participation. Unfortunately, Arya still hasn’t detailed further what method will be used. Clearly, the SOE Ministry has ensured that the main goal currently is to complete the consolidation of the assets of PT PLN Gas and Geothermal (PLN GG) and PGE first, although rumor has it that the process is always difficult. Previously, BUMN I Deputy Minister Pahala Mansury revealed that PGE is seen as the most potential to become the holding company of Geothermal BUMN. “Indeed, currently it seems that the most potential to become a (parent) holding company is Pertamina Geothermal. But we are still discussing this,” Pahala said some time ago. Agung Murdifi, Executive Vice President of Corporate Communications and CSR of PLN, explained, “This participation will maintain the affordability of electricity tariffs for PLN customers, as the efficiency of the additional load will be applied. to the supply of electricity. “So if someone says that this holding company is not nationalist, it is contradictory. Before there was a holding plan, the existing management was fragmented, the added value was low and the position of negotiating with stakeholders, ”Agung said. Therefore, he hopes that all parties, including the unions, will support the creation of this holding. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



