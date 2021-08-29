Xi Jinping emphasizes building sense of community for Chinese nation





01:04 Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted the strengthening of the sense of community for the Chinese nation among the country’s 56 ethnic groups at a high-level conference on ethnic affairs. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called for promoting high-quality development of the Party’s work on ethnic affairs in the new era. The Central Ethnic Affairs Conference, held in Beijing on Friday and Saturday, was the fifth such conference since China’s reform and opening-up, following those of 1992, 1999, 2005 and 2014. Read more: How China Pursues the “No Ethnic Group Should Be Left Behind” Policy Key quotes from Xi Jinping on ethnic affairs: Unity, prosperity, autonomy Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks with a family in Galai village in Nyingchi, southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, July 21, 2021. / Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks with a family in Galai village in Nyingchi, southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, July 21, 2021. / Xinhua Summarizing the past experience, Xi said that the CCP’s work on ethnic affairs should serve the goal of achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and that efforts should be made to strengthen ethnic unity and promote peace. common prosperity among all ethnic groups. He also stressed the importance of safeguarding China’s sovereignty, security and development interests, calling for efforts to strengthen patriotism among all ethnic groups. The consolidation of the sense of community of the Chinese nation is necessary to protect the fundamental interests of all ethnic groups, achieve national rejuvenation and develop socialist ethnic relations characterized by equality, unity, mutual aid and harmony, did he declare. Xi called for the innovation and development of the CCP’s work on ethnic affairs to better protect the rights and legitimate interests of all ethnic groups. An important principle is to strengthen commonalities while respecting and tolerating differences, he said. All ethnic groups should prioritize the interests of the Chinese nation, and the sense of each ethnic group should be subordinate and serve the sense of community for the Chinese nation, he said. Meanwhile, the specific interests of each ethnic group should be well taken into account in the process of realizing the interests of the Chinese nation as a whole, he added. Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) addresses the Central Ethnic Affairs Conference in Beijing. The conference was held in Beijing from August 27 to 28. / Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) addresses the Central Ethnic Affairs Conference in Beijing. The conference was held in Beijing from August 27 to 28. / Xinhua Xi called for efforts to accelerate socialist modernization among all ethnic groups. Differentiated policies should be developed to support reform and opening up in ethnic minority areas, he said. The feeling of gain, happiness and security must be enhanced for people of all ethnic groups, he stressed. Exchange and integration between ethnic groups should be encouraged, he said. Steps must be taken to create an environment in which people of different ethnic groups can integrate spatially, economically, socially and psychologically, he said. Xi stressed the importance of preventing major risks associated with ethnic affairs. Ideological issues involving ethnic elements must be dealt with actively and properly, he said, adding that continued efforts are needed to eradicate separatist and extremist ideas. He also called for strengthening international cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

