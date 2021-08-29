



While Prime Minister Imran Khan may have zealously inaugurated Pakistan’s first smart forest in Sheikhupura’s Rakh Jhok Forest as part of the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project, he once again failed to understand the crisis. global ecological in its entirety. The initiative is supposed to tackle the problems of climate change, bring some $ 40 billion to the country’s economy and create around a million jobs. In this one-of-a-kind “smart” forest, the growth of each plant covered by the program will be monitored using high-tech sensors. The competent authorities would be notified in the event of a tree being felled.

While this all looks good on paper and may even provide greater accountability, we need to realize that we cannot seek solutions through conventional development models. Climate change is a complex issue, therefore, the short and long term merits must be weighed beforehand. For example, the construction of three dams on the Ravi River could help temporarily increase groundwater, but restricting the natural flow of water will be detrimental in the long run and could even exacerbate the consequences of climate change. The reality on the ground is that planting millions of trees across the country is of no use until countermeasures are taken. This must involve reducing pollution by taxing industries and businesses for dumping hazardous waste, removing 4-stroke or high-emission public transport vehicles from the roads, and banning the use of plastics and chemicals altogether. other non-biodegradable materials – and that will only be the start.

But what is even more important is that the WP must understand the extent and severity of the problem called global warming. To do this, it must consult international climate and environmental experts. Next, initiatives must be taken to deal with the aggravating effects of climate change such as heat waves and heavy monsoon rains. Cities and communities must be made more resilient to withstand such disasters in order to save lives, livelihoods, land and homes. At the same time, the Prime Minister must aggressively push the agenda in international forums.

Posted in The Express Tribune on August 29, 2021.

