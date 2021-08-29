







Pesawaran l Lampung – In the near future, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, will be present in three districts of Lampung province, namely Pesawaran Regency, South Lampung and Pringsewu Regency. Based on the existing schedule, President Jokowi will arrive at Raden Inten Airport at 8:45 am WIT on Thursday, then immediately visit the vaccination center organized for the general public in Natar area, South Lampung, followed by Mahan Agung for a meeting with the forkopimda of the province of Lampung and also assisted by Mr. Governor Arinal Djunaidi and Pesawaran Regency to attend the injection of 100 students. Meanwhile, the visit took place in the regency of Pesawaran to directly witness the provision of vaccines to middle and high school students of Bumi Andan Jejama, Thursday (02/09/2021) next week at SMPN 1 Pesawaran, the district local. The Daily Executive (Plh) of the Secretary of the Regency of Pesawaran (Sekdakab), Syukur, said that the arrival of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia is to attend the inauguration of the Way Sekampung Dam in the Regency of Pringsewu . “The president came to Lampung province to inaugurate the Way Sekampung dam, he took the time to stop at SMPN 1 in Pesawaran to witness firsthand the injection of vaccines for 1000 secondary school students,” Syukur said during a preparatory meeting with agencies at SMPN 1 Pesawaran, Friday (8/27/2021) Syukur explained that President Jokowi and his entourage will stop at the regency of Pesawaran after taking the prayer and meal break (Isoma). “After Isoma he immediately came here to meet with us, maybe later the president will see in person and directly request vaccines from existing students and teachers,” he added. He said that currently the government of the regency of Pesawaran is preparing everything related to facilities and infrastructure before the arrival of President Joko Widodo. “I ask all parties involved to help prepare the necessary facilities and infrastructure, and I also ask to prepare enough communication tools and signals when the president wants to see vaccinations in other places virtually. students who will be vaccinated should also be prepared. During the vaccination, all students are always dressed in school clothes and are not allowed to wear loose clothing, “said Syukur. Gratitude reminds all parties to continue to prioritize health protocols. Meanwhile, the head of the education and culture office (Disdikbud) of the Pesawaran regency, Fauzan Suaidi, said the president would directly observe the process of vaccination of junior and senior high school students in the regency of Pesawaran. “Thus, the vaccine quota is mandatory per 1000 people, according to existing data, the vaccine is intended for 362 grade 9 students at SMPN 1 Pesawaran, 129 grade 9 students at SMPN 26 Pesawaran, 189 students at SMP 19 Pesawaran, 354 students class 12. SMAN 1 Gedongtaaan and the others are from Pelita vocational high school whose data has not yet been written, ”he concluded. (Red)

