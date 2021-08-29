What the newspapers say August 29





A Talks over the western departure from Afghanistan are at the top of many Sunday newspapers as the last British troops withdraw from Kabul. Sunday Times leads on the blame game erupting in Whitehall with the newspaper claiming ministers and officials accused the Foreign Ministry of negligence in preparing evacuation routes from Afghanistan. The observer Reports that thousands of emails sent to the Foreign Ministry by lawmakers and charities on urgent cases in Afghanistan have gone unread, his ministry ignoring frantic calls to help Afghans. READ MORE The Sunday Telegraph carries the words of Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the UK will do everything possible to preserve the gains made by the soldiers over the past two decades. A similar line leads the Sunday Express, with Mr Johnson saying the country will be eternally grateful to the armed forces. The Sunday people said 40 SAS soldiers remained in Afghanistan, calling them the bravest of the brave. The Sunday mirror writes about a translator who helped the UK hide from the Taliban and say his blood will be on Mr Johnson’s hands if he is killed. During this time, The independent carries analysis suggesting that more than half a million people in the UK have missed their second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine. The Mail on Sunday says the Prince of Wales has launched an investigation after a scheme to sell dinner with him for 100,000 was revealed. And the Star of the day on Sunday said mobile ringtones are now a sign of being an old fog.

