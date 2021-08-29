Politics
Syrian organizations have become Erdogan’s last bargaining chip …
(MENAFN – Syndication Bureau) AFP Photo: Ozan Kose
Just days before getting what he has long been asking for, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has asked for more. In a speech just three days before joint border patrols with the United States began, Erdogan revealed a new plan and a potentially disturbing scenario. If the European Union did not support his plan to move a million Syrian refugees to the territory along the border, he would open the doors, he said.
It is a serious threat and for millions of Syrians, particularly cruel. With one speech, Erdogan said he is arming the Syrian organs against the EU and has no qualms about doing so in order to get what he wants politically.
Our goal, he said, is to reach at least a million [Syrians] to return to the safe zone. This safe zone does not yet exist, but Turkey sees it as a border area several hundred kilometers wide and patrolled by American and Turkish troops, to which Syrian refugees from Turkey could be returned. Turkey would build cities there, he added, instead of tent cities here, where they could settle.
But if the EU did not help, Turkey would not bear the burden alone, he said. Either that happens or we will have to open the doors.
Opening the doors means allowing Syrian refugees to travel to Europe, either by sea to Italy and Greece, or by land route through Bulgaria and the Balkans. It means ending a 2016 deal between Ankara and the EU that barred migrants from entering the EU in exchange for billions of euros in aid. This is not an empty threat and it would have serious consequences for hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees inside Turkey. Of course, many are ready, and even desperate enough, to attempt the perilous journey to Europe. But many have found refuge, however imperfect, in Turkey, and would not be willing to leave. Opening the doors would create a hostile environment that would drive many of them out.
By threatening to open the doors, the Turkish president is threatening to withdraw protection from hundreds of thousands of desperate men and women and force them to continue their search for refuge and safety. For the Syrians, this is a cruel policy.
For the EU, this is a problem of the utmost seriousness. It is not necessary to state the consequences; the EU is all too aware of this. Four years have passed since the height of the refugee crisis, a crisis so severe that it has had a lasting effect on the continent’s politics. The current political crises in two of the EU’s most important states, Italy and the UK, have both been ignited by the issue of migrants. No wonder the Greek prime minister was the first to respond, lamenting Turkey’s attempts to threaten Greece and Europe. In August, the number of arrivals to the Greek islands from Turkey climbed for the first time in years to 7,000, a harbinger of what may be to come.
Erdogan is not using his threat to open the doors only against the European Union. Its militarization of the Syrian corps is also aimed squarely at two other enemies: the Kurdish militant groups on the border and its national opponents. In the same speech, the president asked for logistical support so that we could go and build housing 30 km deep in northern Syria. It may sound like an arbitrary number, but it is not.
On September 8, armed American and Turkish vehicles entered Syrian territory to patrol a safe zone along the border region. Kurdish groups currently control the region, but Turkey is determined to drive them out, arguing that Kurdish militants are coordinating with Kurdish separatists inside Turkey.
For the United States, the patrols are sensitive and Washington has tried to delay them as long as possible. On paper, the United States is allied with the Syrian Kurdish groups that have fought ISIS in the region. Yet whenever it came to choosing between Kurdish groups and Turkey, the United States sided with its NATO ally.
For now, patrols are only taking place just across the border, beyond the Syrian town of Tel Abyad. But Turkey wants the safe zone to go much further up to 30 km in Syria. With the United States unwilling to do so, Turkey turned to a new way to expand its troop footprint.
The plan for the eastern Euphrates would be to establish schools and hospitals and build housing, which happened in the Syrian town of Jarabulus, a two-hour drive west of Tel Abyad. . Turkish troops would protect these areas and the Syrians who live there, but also put a vital distance between militant groups and Turkish territory. Essentially, Turkey would use Syrian bodies to drive Kurdish militants away from the border.
His home opponents are also in Erdogan’s sights. Public opinion in Turkey is shifting against Syrian refugees, even in areas like the southeast near the border, where Syrian investments have created jobs. By proclaiming his plan loud and clear, he anticipates the opposition’s calls for the Syrians to return to Syria. The man who first brought in the Syrians is now the one who pushed them out.
Such rhetoric about the problems encountered in welcoming refugees is already creating a climate of hostility in Turkey, enough to have persuaded many Syrians to leave. But Erdogan needs a bigger and faster solution. Even if he generally succeeds with the United States at the negotiating table, he has chosen this very moment to raise the stakes and play for what he really wants, which is, in fact, of annex part of Syrian territory. And he’s ready to use the Syrian organs as a bargaining chip to get it.
Faisal Al Yafai is currently writing a book on the Middle East and is a frequent commentator on international TV news channels. He has worked for news organizations such as The Guardian and the BBC, and has reported on the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Asia and Africa.
