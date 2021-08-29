Prez’s ex-Afghan daughter exposes Imran’s regime; “The epicenter of the end of Jihad begins in Pakistan”





Following the Taliban seizure of power in Afghanistan on August 28, the daughter of former Afghan President Mohammad Najibullah, Heela Najibullah, appealed to the world community for “lasting peace” in the country ravaged by the war. She urged countries involved in the Afghan conflict and those negotiating peace not to “legitimize the Taliban regime”. Heela’s speech surfaced in light of a global anti-Taliban movement involving 30 countries, slated for August 28.

“Do not legitimize the Taliban regime because they have gained the upper hand under the barrel of a gun,” said the daughter of the former Afghan president.

Pakistan – epicenter of Jihad?

Notably, Pakistan has been blamed squarely for supporting the Taliban terrorists and even creating a safe haven for the insurgent group and their factions. As the Taliban, with the help of the Pakistani military, stepped up attacks in Afghanistan ahead of relentless, hostile and violent territorial gains, the regime led by Prime Minister Imran Khan did not hesitate to recognize the organization. terrorist as the legitimate government of Afghanistan.

According to this, Heela Najibullah said, “End the epicenter of Jihad by seriously engaging with Pakistan. “

Reports and dialogue exchanges between world leaders suggest that Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), which is Pakistan’s main intelligence agency, has “close contacts” with Taliban leaders. In fact, Pakistan dates back to the early 1970s for supporting different factions of the Afghan Mujahedin fighting against the Soviet occupation. More relevantly, Islamabad reportedly continued to offer logistical support and support to the insurgents.

Afghans Want Lasting Peace: Heela Najibullah

Urging the global community to engage in international and regional conferences with the aim of recognizing Afghanistan as a “neutral and sovereign country”, she called for the elimination of differences due to the infused “prolonged proxy war” in Pakistan.

“The countries involved in this protracted proxy war can resolve their differences and let us work with them to advance our mutual interests,” Heela Najibullah asked.

Heela Najibullah appealed: “Open your doors to Afghans”

In addition, Heela Najibullah has ensured the global acceptance of asylum seekers whose claims are due. In her speech, she urged the international community to “open the doors to Afghans” held hostage by extremism and violence inflicted by the Taliban. She said that globally people must strengthen the anti-Taliban movement to end human bloodshed and “four decades of suffering.”

“Resettle Afghans who have already been enlisted in secondary countries by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR),” she added.

Referring to US President Joe Biden’s approach to shirking responsibility for Afghans and their basic rights, Heela said: “Please join us, instead of turning your head and leaving one person behind. White House feel no responsibility ”.

“Afghans are Muslims fleeing extremism,” says Heela Najibullah

In addition, Heela Najibullah highlighted the upcoming international conclaves on the Afghan peace process. She says they must align themselves with measures to ensure “justice” so that “the truth prevails”. She appealed to the world, calling on leaders and agencies to help Afghans exercise their basic moral human rights.

“Preserve our culture, our artefacts, our museums. We want to paint, sing and dance, help us to do it, help us to have a colorful life. We Afghans are Muslims fleeing extremism”, a- she launched.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/rest-of-the-world-news/ex-afghan-prez-daughter-exposes-imrans-regime-end-jihad-epicentre-engaging-in-pakistan.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos