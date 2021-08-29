Erdogan’s nuclear dreams will be a nightmare for Turkish-Ame …

(NAME – Syndication Bureau) AFP Photo: Tobias Schwarz

As if Turkey’s current problems with NATO triggered by its purchase of a Russian missile defense system weren’t troubling enough, now its president, the strongman, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, wants to embrace nuclear weapons . Erdogan made his first public reference to the subject in a speech last month marking the 100th anniversary of Turkey’s War of Independence. After praising the country’s progress in building a defense industry, he said: We have come a long way. It’s good. Still, some countries have nuclear-headed missiles. I don’t have nuclear-headed missiles. This I cannot accept. Almost all developed countries have nuclear capabilities. Look at Israel. Do they have nuclear weapons? They do. They intimidate other nations by owning them. No one can touch them.

And just in case he didn’t make himself understood, Erdogan brought it up again last week, in New York at the United Nations General Assembly. In defiance of the nuclear non-proliferation treaty, to which Turkey is a party, he said: The position of nuclear energy should either be prohibited to all or allowed to all. The nuclear issue is one of many that create imbalances and injustices on a global scale.

Even by Erdogan’s provocative standards, this was a remarkable departure from the status quo ante. In his early days, more democratic and more moderate, he spoke of the need to denuclearize the world. Admittedly, this nuclear zero position was still tinged with a certain nationalist and Islamist resentment. Erdogan held to Israel’s nuclear status, unhappy that the regional balance of power had been tilted in favor of the Jewish state. Equally important, his anti-nuclear stance had a thinly veiled message in Tehran: don’t go either.

Today, a much more hawkish Erdogan believes that it is no longer a question of whether, but of when, Turkey will have nuclear weapons. It is certainly a dangerous development, but it is far from unexpected. With the Trump administration’s decision to abrogate the nuclear deal with Iran, the possibility of an Iran soon with nuclear capability increases sharply, and this is an important factor for Turkey. Because although Ankara and Tehran are not geopolitical adversaries per se, the Turkish-Persian rivalry has deep roots and Erdogan is a nationalist who takes the prestige of nuclear status very seriously.

But isn’t Turkey already protected by NATO’s nuclear umbrella? Turkey, of course, is still a member of NATO. It is also one of the few NATO countries to have US tactical nuclear weapons on its soil. By most estimates, the Turkish air base at Incirlik is home to around 50 B61 thermonuclear bombs under US command. Yet the grim reality of Turkish-American relations today is that a majority of Turks view the United States as the number one threat to their country’s national security. US military support for the Syrian Kurds has clearly become a nightmare for this once strategic partnership. As such, when most Turks think Washington wants to create an independent Kurdistan, the nuclear umbrella that NATO provides the country becomes unnecessary.

Let us not forget either that mistrust of Washington is not new. Even during the Cold War, Ankara had doubts about American commitments. The withdrawal of Jupiter missiles from Turkey following the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962 and President Lyndon B. Johnson’s infamous warning in 1964 that NATO would not come to Turkey’s rescue if its invasion of Cyprus triggered a Soviet reaction, are still fresh in the spirits. many Turks. Ankara’s skepticism of US intentions actually worsened as the center of gravity of US geopolitical calculations shifted to the Middle East after the Cold War. Turkey’s unresolved Kurdish problem, coupled with the fact that Iraqi and Syrian Kurds have become some of Washington’s favorite partners, has proven difficult for Ankara to understand.

Finally, the failed coup of 2016 further complicated not only bilateral relations but also the nuclear issue in a remarkable way. Several F-16s piloted by coup supporters took off from Incirlik Air Base. This sparked accusations of American complicity. This conspiracy theory has gained ground in light of the broader suspicion that the coup was in fact orchestrated from Pennsylvania by dissident Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen. Given this turmoil in Turkish-US relations, it’s no surprise that many in Washington question the wisdom of keeping nuclear weapons in Turkey. This American debate on the search for alternatives to Incirlik is followed closely in Turkey and fuels a lot of indignation.

The crisis between Turkey and the United States over the purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system and the subsequent suspension of Turkey’s participation in the F-35 fighter jet project this year has again clarified for Ankara the problem of relying on NATO and the United States. Erdogan’s recent reflections on a nuclear-capable Turkey must be seen in this nationalist context. For now, it’s a dream. But if he is pursued by Ankara, he will become another nightmare in Turkey’s relations with the West.

Omer Taspinar is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and professor of national security strategy at the National Defense University in Washington.

