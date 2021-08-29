Many political party leaders praise Jokowi’s performance in dealing with the pandemic, this is the democratic reaction





Journalist Tribunnews.com, Rizki Sandi Saputra TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – The Democratic Party also highlighted the attitude of political party leaders who praised the performance of President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) cabinet in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. The head of the Strategic Communication Agency (Bakomstra) and Democratic Party spokesman Herzaky Mahendra Putra said it was considered too early, the government should even have been introspective and restrained. “Please sympathize with the 130,000 families of children across the nation who have lost loved ones to the pandemic. Remember that nothing is more precious than human life, as always remembered. the chairman of the Democratic Party, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, “Herzaky said. in his written statement, Sunday 8/29/2021). Also, Herzaky said, the government should assess everything that has been done so far. Read also : Prabowo values ​​Jokowi’s leadership in the effective management of the pandemic: I am proud to be part of the government Not only that, the president of the Alumni Association of the University of Indonesia (ILUNI UI) also reminded the government to prepare for mitigation. This is considered necessary, so he said, there is anticipation if in the future there is an invasion of a new variant of the virus that is causing this pandemic. “Don’t repeat the same mistakes, as at the start of the pandemic, or when the delta variant invaded the country last June-July. The government is nervous and chaos is everywhere,” Herzaky said. In recent months, he said, Indonesia’s lack of preparedness has been seen in combating the invasion of new virus variants. Read also : Zulhas reminds PAN executives to help communities affected by Covid-19 pandemic This is evidenced by the community’s difficulty in obtaining oxygen, the increasing queues of Covid-19 patients at all referral hospitals and the number of people who have died. “We all certainly want this country to be released from the pandemic. Even if it cannot be released immediately, at least no child in this country must lose their lives because of the pandemic,” he said. declared. Based on that, Herzaky said, there must be hard work involving the community, especially the government. He demanded that the government really focus on thinking and adopting truly effective policies, not only to solve what is in front of its eyes, but to leave the problems in the future. “The ratio of the number of patients positive for Covid-19, the ratio of the number of deaths, as well as the number of people vaccinated, are still very far from the standards of the WHO, or of neighboring countries. It’s too early to be complacent, “he said.

