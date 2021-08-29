Pakistani government must solve Tehreek-e-Taliban problem: Taliban | World news





Islamabad: Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has said that the issue of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a banned organization, is an issue for the Imran Khan government to resolve, not Afghanistan.

In an interview with Geo News on Saturday August 28, 2021, Mujahid said, “The issue of the TTP is one that Pakistan will have to deal with, not Afghanistan. It is up to Pakistan, Pakistani ulemas and religious figures, not the Taliban, to decide on the legitimacy or illegitimacy of their war and to formulate a strategy in response. “

However, Mujahid reiterated that the Taliban will not allow anyone to use Afghan soil against another country. “The future government will have the right to speak on this matter. However, our principled position is that we will not allow anyone to use our land to destroy the peace in someone else’s country,” he said. declared Mujahid.

He said if the TTP sees the Afghan Taliban as their leader, “they will have to listen to them whether they like it or not.”

Several terrorists belonging to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist group have been released from prisons in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country.

When asked how soon people can expect a government to form in Afghanistan, the Taliban spokesman said they expected to announce the government “in a few days,” Geo reported. News.

“Discussions are underway on all aspects of a government,” the spokesperson said, adding that he hopes the Taliban will be ready “in a few days” to make an announcement in this regard. day-to-day operations and matters of trade and diplomacy, which is why the Taliban “made every effort to form a government as soon as possible.”

He also indicated that the advice of former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and former Director General Dr Abdullah Abdullah, as well as former Vice Presidents Yunus Qanuni and Abdul Rashid Dostum are taken regarding the formation of the new government, Geo News reported.

“We are consulting all the leaders present in Kabul. We are in contact with them and their recommendations are important to us,” he added.

Mujahid also said the Taliban had heard of a high-level commission to oversee government affairs, but such a body has yet to be formed, Geo News reported.

“We want the problems to be resolved through dialogue and for that, a mechanism is needed to facilitate such talks,” he said.

Asked about the Panjshir National Resistance Front (NRF), the most powerful force after the Taliban siege of Kabul, Mujahid said the Taliban do not want war on the Panjshir, but that a fight will be “swift” since the valley is surrounded. , Geo News reported.

