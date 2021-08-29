President Jokowi Enjoys 48-Year-Old Concert God Bless





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo expressed his appreciation for the planned “48 Years of Work of God Bless” concert. According to him, the 48-year-old God Bless concert is proof that musicians are still passionate about their work even during the Covid-19 pandemic, said Romulo Radjadin, CEO of Rockinlilo, as concert organizer. In his statement on Sunday, the man familiarly known as Lilo said the appreciation was conveyed by the president when he was with Fendy Mugni, as well as all of Godbless staff, namely Achmad Albar, Ian Antono , Donny Patah, Abadi Soesman and Fajar Sastritama. met with the President at the State Palace on Friday 8/27). President Jokowi strongly supports the 48-year-old God Bless concert which not only features musical performances, but the organizer’s mission and vision for the rebirth of the entertainment world in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic so that the ecosystem of the show business world can function again, namely to start getting people used to watching paid concerts online, ”said Lilo, member of the KLA Project music group. Also Read: God Bless Initial Challenge, Producer Refused To Throw Stones At “In addition, the socialization of government regulation number 56 concerning royalties and copyright in a musical performance activity”, he added, referring to article 3 PP 56/2021 which states that anyone can use songs and / or music in the form of commercial utilities. . with a note that they must pay royalties to the creator, copyright holder and / or owner of related rights. Lilo said the meeting with President Joko Widodo was aimed at auditioning and giving explanations on the preparations for the concert. The meeting was warm. With God Bless, he reported that 90 percent of the concert preparations were complete. President Jokowi is supporting the concert and providing guidance to be passed on to all other commercial actors in the entertainment industry so that during the pandemic, all Indonesians must continue to work. “President Jokowi said that the 48-year-old God Bless Berkarya concert must be able to become a … model for the implementation of musical performances during the pandemic which can be duplicated by other players in the entertainment industry. Not only in big cities, but also in regions or villages with more micro-organizations. “ Actors in show business can still organize activities respecting health protocols and socializing new habits during the pandemic, namely watching paid online concerts. “Thus, it is hoped that the cogs of the show business economy can turn once again with the growing awareness of the whole community.” President Jokowi highly appreciates the idea and courage of Rockinlilo and God Bless who will organize a concert for 48 years of God Bless Work in the midst of a pandemic. “The president’s appreciation for the legendary bands who to this day are still working and becoming role models for other musicians. For this, President Jokowi will present a sign or plaque of appreciation to God Bless which will be given directly to God Bless, ”said Lilo. This is considered to be the history of the Indonesian music world. “Because this is the first time that a president has awarded prizes directly to Indonesian musicians,” said Lilo. Read also: Telkomsel to present 48 years of God Bless concert Also: God Bless to Receive President’s Award Also read: Celebrating 48 years, godbless hosts virtual concert on August 31 Reporter: Ida Nurcahyani

Publisher: Maria Rosary Dwi Putri

