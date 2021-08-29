Syria is straining the marriage of convenience between Turkey …

(MENAFN – Syndication Bureau) AFP Photo: Ozan Kose

The problems between Turkey and the United States are well known. But lately, the real tension involving Ankara has been on the Turkish-Russian front. This marriage of convenience between the two countries is severely tested by Syria and the particularly thorny issue of Idlib, the last bastion of the Syrian rebels.

Yet Idlib is only the tip of the iceberg. Behind the facade of the fraternal camaraderie between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin the Sultan and the Tsar ‘hides a mountain of problems. In almost all matters of strategic importance, the two leaders are in fact opposed: Ukraine, annexation of Crimea, civil war in Libya, the Armenian-Azeri glacial conflict, the Balkans, Cyprus, exploration gas in the Eastern Mediterranean, Israel, Egypt, the Muslim Brotherhood, the list goes on. In fact, whenever I’m asked to talk about Turkish-Russian relations, I often joke that Venezuela is the only subject Putin and Erdogan agree on.

Certainly, Turkey’s purchase of a Russian missile defense system is an important crossing point in their relationship, but not in the generally accepted way. For Ankara, this transaction was never meant to be the start of a new strategic partnership; that was the price of entry into northern Syria. Turkey was to stop the emergence of a Kurdistan called a Lesser Kurdistan from the Kurdish regions of northeastern Syria, where Russia had military rule. But after Turkey shot down a Russian jet in 2015, Putin was in no mood for Erdogan’s simple apologies. The S-400s sealed the deal, then allowing Turkey to enter Syrian Kurdish regions such as Afrin and Al Bab in 2016 and 2017.

But Idlib, on the other hand, turned out to be a more difficult business for Turks. When the Assad regime took Aleppo, most of the Islamist forces found refuge there in this small province on the Turkish border, where Turkey and Russia agreed to create a demilitarized zone in 2018. The people of Idlib are today about three million. Turkey is already hosting nearly four million Syrian refugees and Erdogan is determined to prevent a new wave of Syrians from entering the country. Ankara therefore pledged to ensure the withdrawal of radical rebels from the region and Moscow agreed to a ceasefire.

However, neither has really fulfilled their end of the bargain. Russia has consistently violated the ceasefire and recently embarked on a full-fledged air campaign, paving the way for the Syrian regime to recapture the province. Using counterterrorism to justify its actions, Moscow says extremists now have an even stronger grip on Idlib because Turkey has failed to demilitarize the region.

Tensions over Idlib have escalated dramatically over the past two weeks. A rare direct military clash between Turkish and Syrian regime forces resulted in the deaths of 14 Turkish soldiers and over 100 regime soldiers.

Erdogan accuses Russia of escalation, but does not want to confront Putin directly. Instead, he sent 5,000 more troops to Idlib and directed his anger against the Syrian regime. If damage is done to our troops, we will strike regime forces anywhere, not limited to Idlib, Erdogan said last week. He also warned that unless Syrian regime forces pull out by March 1, Turkish forces will do whatever is necessary.

Given that Damascus is now under Moscow’s control, it can be assumed that Erdogan’s message was largely intended for Putin.

But to expect Moscow to comply is unrealistic. Erdogan knows that Russia controls the skies. Turkish airstrikes against the Syrian regime would mean a direct confrontation with Moscow. This is probably why, as Erdogan threatened Damascus, his defense minister, Hulusi Akar, was much more constructive, explaining that the real reason Turkey was sending more troops to Idlib was to obtain a ceasefire. -lasting fire.

Those who do not respect the ceasefire radicals included, he added, would be treated by force. By radicals, the minister meant Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, the jihadist group that the Syrian forces are trying to expel from Idlib with the help of Russian air power.

All this shows that Erdogan does not want to cut ties with Putin. After all, Russia holds all the cards. Moscow could allow Damascus to take Idlib, flooding Turkey with more refugees. Or Russia could push the Turks out of northern Syria by threatening to strike a deal with Syrian Kurdish forces.

Finally, let’s not forget either that Erdogan is indebted to Putin for Turkey’s energy needs. Turkey buys most of its natural gas from Russia and has signed pipeline and nuclear power agreements with Moscow.

The current tension between Ankara and Moscow may look like an opportunity for the United States to intervene. But because Putin maintains the upper hand in Russian-Turkish relations, Washington has little help to offer Turkey.

Omer Taspinar is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and professor of national security strategy at the National Defense University in Washington.

