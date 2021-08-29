Politics
Syria is straining the marriage of convenience between Turkey …
(MENAFN – Syndication Bureau) AFP Photo: Ozan Kose
The problems between Turkey and the United States are well known. But lately, the real tension involving Ankara has been on the Turkish-Russian front. This marriage of convenience between the two countries is severely tested by Syria and the particularly thorny issue of Idlib, the last bastion of the Syrian rebels.
Yet Idlib is only the tip of the iceberg. Behind the facade of the fraternal camaraderie between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin the Sultan and the Tsar ‘hides a mountain of problems. In almost all matters of strategic importance, the two leaders are in fact opposed: Ukraine, annexation of Crimea, civil war in Libya, the Armenian-Azeri glacial conflict, the Balkans, Cyprus, exploration gas in the Eastern Mediterranean, Israel, Egypt, the Muslim Brotherhood, the list goes on. In fact, whenever I’m asked to talk about Turkish-Russian relations, I often joke that Venezuela is the only subject Putin and Erdogan agree on.
Certainly, Turkey’s purchase of a Russian missile defense system is an important crossing point in their relationship, but not in the generally accepted way. For Ankara, this transaction was never meant to be the start of a new strategic partnership; that was the price of entry into northern Syria. Turkey was to stop the emergence of a Kurdistan called a Lesser Kurdistan from the Kurdish regions of northeastern Syria, where Russia had military rule. But after Turkey shot down a Russian jet in 2015, Putin was in no mood for Erdogan’s simple apologies. The S-400s sealed the deal, then allowing Turkey to enter Syrian Kurdish regions such as Afrin and Al Bab in 2016 and 2017.
But Idlib, on the other hand, turned out to be a more difficult business for Turks. When the Assad regime took Aleppo, most of the Islamist forces found refuge there in this small province on the Turkish border, where Turkey and Russia agreed to create a demilitarized zone in 2018. The people of Idlib are today about three million. Turkey is already hosting nearly four million Syrian refugees and Erdogan is determined to prevent a new wave of Syrians from entering the country. Ankara therefore pledged to ensure the withdrawal of radical rebels from the region and Moscow agreed to a ceasefire.
However, neither has really fulfilled their end of the bargain. Russia has consistently violated the ceasefire and recently embarked on a full-fledged air campaign, paving the way for the Syrian regime to recapture the province. Using counterterrorism to justify its actions, Moscow says extremists now have an even stronger grip on Idlib because Turkey has failed to demilitarize the region.
Tensions over Idlib have escalated dramatically over the past two weeks. A rare direct military clash between Turkish and Syrian regime forces resulted in the deaths of 14 Turkish soldiers and over 100 regime soldiers.
Erdogan accuses Russia of escalation, but does not want to confront Putin directly. Instead, he sent 5,000 more troops to Idlib and directed his anger against the Syrian regime. If damage is done to our troops, we will strike regime forces anywhere, not limited to Idlib, Erdogan said last week. He also warned that unless Syrian regime forces pull out by March 1, Turkish forces will do whatever is necessary.
Given that Damascus is now under Moscow’s control, it can be assumed that Erdogan’s message was largely intended for Putin.
But to expect Moscow to comply is unrealistic. Erdogan knows that Russia controls the skies. Turkish airstrikes against the Syrian regime would mean a direct confrontation with Moscow. This is probably why, as Erdogan threatened Damascus, his defense minister, Hulusi Akar, was much more constructive, explaining that the real reason Turkey was sending more troops to Idlib was to obtain a ceasefire. -lasting fire.
Those who do not respect the ceasefire radicals included, he added, would be treated by force. By radicals, the minister meant Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, the jihadist group that the Syrian forces are trying to expel from Idlib with the help of Russian air power.
All this shows that Erdogan does not want to cut ties with Putin. After all, Russia holds all the cards. Moscow could allow Damascus to take Idlib, flooding Turkey with more refugees. Or Russia could push the Turks out of northern Syria by threatening to strike a deal with Syrian Kurdish forces.
Finally, let’s not forget either that Erdogan is indebted to Putin for Turkey’s energy needs. Turkey buys most of its natural gas from Russia and has signed pipeline and nuclear power agreements with Moscow.
The current tension between Ankara and Moscow may look like an opportunity for the United States to intervene. But because Putin maintains the upper hand in Russian-Turkish relations, Washington has little help to offer Turkey.
Omer Taspinar is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and professor of national security strategy at the National Defense University in Washington.
MENAFN28082021006092013261ID1102695388
Disclaimer: MENAFN provides the information as is without warranty of any kind. We accept no responsibility for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this item, please contact the supplier above.
Sources
2/ https://menafn.com/1102695388/Syria-Is-Straining-the-Marriage-of-Convenience-Between-Turkey-and-Russia-Syndication-Bureau%26source%3D30
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]