The last British evacuation flight leaves Kabul; soldiers go home | New

LONDON British troops left Kabul on Saturday, ending the UK evacuation operation and its 20-year military involvement in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the heroic evacuation effort, even as the government acknowledged that some eligible Afghan civilians had been left behind. The top British army officer admitted that we hadn’t been able to get everyone out. “

The British government said on Saturday evening that around 1,000 soldiers who managed an airlift of British nationals and Afghan civilians had left Kabul airport, hours after the last civilian evacuation flight. Most countries, with the exception of the United States, had already left.

Before leaving, British Ambassador to Afghanistan Laurie Bristow said from Kabul airport that it was time to close this phase of the operation now.

But we haven’t forgotten the people who have yet to leave, Bristow said in a video posted to Twitter. Well, just keep doing whatever we can to help them. We have not forgotten the brave and honest people of Afghanistan either. They deserve to live in peace and security.

Britain says it has evacuated more than 15,000 people from Kabul in the past two weeks, but that up to 1,100 Afghans who were allowed to come to the UK have been left behind. Some UK lawmakers who have tried to help stranded voters and their families believe the true total is higher.

We couldn’t get everyone out, and it was heartbreaking, and very tough judgments had to be made on the ground, UK Armed Forces Chief General Nick Carter told the BBC.

Foreign citizens around the world and the Afghans who have worked with them have sought to leave the country since the Taliban’s rapid takeover this month after most US forces left. About 117,000 people were evacuated from Kabul airport, according to US officials.

The desperate and chaotic exodus turned deadly on Thursday, when a suicide bomber struck crowds gathered near Kabul airport. The attack killed at least 169 Afghans and 13 US soldiers. Two British citizens and the child of another Briton were also among the dead.

In London, Afghans visited the Association for Afghanistan and Central Asia counseling center, desperate to hear from friends and relatives.

Saraj Deen Safi said he had not been able to make contact with relatives who were near Kabul airport since the bombing on Thursday. He said he hoped they would be able to reach a safe European country, but he felt hopeless at the lack of news.

As the UK evacuated thousands of former performers and others who worked with British forces, the London association’s counseling program coordinator Shabnam Nasimi said she was devastated for many. many more that had been abandoned.

And these include journalists and judges, for example, who are going to be directly targeted by the Taliban, she said. The future of these people is very bleak. “

The British Prime Minister on Friday promised to move heaven and earth to bring more people from Afghanistan to Britain by other means, although no concrete details were provided.

British officials are hopeful that some people will be able to leave Afghanistan by land for neighboring countries, where their requests to come to the UK could be processed. It will depend on diplomatic coordination and cooperation, especially on the part of the Taliban.

Some 150,000 British troops served in Afghanistan in the years following the 2001 invasion to oust al-Qaida from the country, and 457 British servicemen died there.

Johnson said on Saturday that the two-decade Afghan deployment was worth it despite its chaotic end.

He said it was a time to reflect on how much we have sacrificed and how much we have achieved over the past two decades.

Our objective in Afghanistan was simple to protect the UK from evil and you have succeeded in this central mission, Johnson said in a letter to the British armed forces.

Associated Press video reporter Jo Kearney contributed to this report.

