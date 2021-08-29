Pakistan pushes world to give Taliban a chance





ISLAMABAD:

Since the fall of Kabul, Pakistan has quietly engaged with key international and regional stakeholders with a message that Afghanistan should not be left alone and the new government there, presumably led by the Afghan Taliban, should have a chance.

Officials familiar with development told the Express Tribune that there was a considered opinion among policymakers in Pakistan that the international community should not prejudge the Taliban.

This is the message that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi carried during his recent visit to four countries that took him to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran. He is likely to undertake more visits to countries with interests in the future of Afghanistan.

But officials said that while Pakistan had argued for support for the new configuration in Afghanistan, that did not mean it was not asking the Afghan Taliban to form an inclusive and broad government. So far, officials added, the Taliban have given positive signals.

Al-Jazeera, a Qatari channel based in Doha, reported that the Taliban were working on a plan to put in place an inclusive interim government. The provisional setup will include members not only of the Taliban but also of other ethnicities and groups, he added.

“This is exactly what we told the Afghan Taliban,” said a senior Pakistani official, who believes that before any international recognition, the Taliban also needs national acceptance. “And this is only possible if they [Taliban] take all the ethnic groups in the country, ”the official added.

Foreign Minister Qureshi confirmed in a statement on Saturday that Pakistan is in contact with the Afghan Taliban leadership on the way forward. He said the Taliban was giving positive signals. “If they [Taliban] give positive signals that the world must encourage them ”, underlined the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

He also urged the international community to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past and not to leave Afghanistan alone. “If Afghanistan is left alone it would be a disaster for everyone,” he said, stressing the need to remain engaged with a country which has been at war for four decades.

Recently, Prime Minister Imran Khan also asked for the world’s support for the Afghan Taliban. He said the Taliban was doing exactly what the world asked them to do. Imran added that the Taliban had promised to respect human and women’s rights, accepted an inclusive government and not let Afghan soil be used by terrorists again.

His key cabinet member, Asad Umar, expressed similar views on Saturday, calling for international financial aid for an impending Taliban government.

“The world must not repeat the mistake it made after the Soviet withdrawal. Now is the time for the global community to engage and not isolate Afghanistan. A fraction of the money spent on the war in Afghanistan, spent honestly on development, can improve global security, ”he tweeted.

Since the Afghan Taliban took control of Kabul, the United States and other Western countries have frozen all financial assistance, which would make it extremely difficult for the new government to manage affairs.

Pakistan nevertheless hopes that the movement will be temporary and that when the government takes shape in the neighboring country, the international community will reverse its strategy.

