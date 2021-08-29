The profiteer named Jokowi who cheated on artist Fahri Azmi has been arrested





Jakarta – Police arrested the assailant with the initials AH linked to the alleged case fraud To artist Fahri Azmi. Authors also take names President Jokowi. “That’s right, our members arrested the perpetrators,” West Jakarta Metro Police Commissioner Criminal Investigation Unit Chief Joko Dwi Harsono said in his statement on Sunday 8/29/2021. . Meanwhile, AKP Avrilendy, police chief of the West Jakarta metro, said the perpetrators moved during the search. The author was finally arrested in Palembang. “The perpetrators of AH had moved. We secured the suspect in one of the houses in the Palembang area, south of Sumatra,” Avrilendy said. The assailant has now been taken into custody at West Jakarta Metro Police for further questioning. We know that the modus operandi of the suspect of AH claimed to be the envoy of President Joko Widodo. “Si Fahri Azmi said he knew there were several other victims, but the identity of the other victims had not been announced,” said Avrilendy. “To the victims themselves, we suggest inviting other victims to come to the West Jakarta Metro Police. Of course, we urge anyone who feels victim to the same mode of fraud, which was carried out by this suspect, to report it immediately, “he continued. Previously, the police had named AH as a suspect in the alleged fraud of artist Fahri Azmi. AH is believed to have used the name of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and to claim to be a candidate for the post of Minister of Health (Menkes). Avrilendy said that Fahri Azmi’s meeting with AH began with a birthday party for Fahri Azmi’s colleague, which AH attended. At the time, to Fahri Azmi’s colleague, AH claimed to be a specialist doctor for a candidate for the Ministry of Health. “A friend (Fahri Azmi) whose birthday was also from the start when he met the suspect claimed to be a medical specialist. on request for confirmation, Saturday (28/8). Suspect AH is said to have a number of documents related to his claim. The documents were confiscated by investigators. AH was charged with article 372 of the penal code and / or article 378 of the penal code for fraud or embezzlement. The suspect’s determination was made after police gathered a number of evidence and statements from victims and witnesses. See also: Dita, a “special” woman born without a uterus [Gambas:Video 20detik] (eva / eva)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-5701379/pria-pencatut-nama-jokowi-yang-tipu-artis-fahri-azmi-ditangkap The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos