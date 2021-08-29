Bilawal pledges to help reinstate 16,000 workers sacked under SC order – Pakistan





HYDERABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that no one can dictate the parliament which is the mother of all institutions. The parliament had reinstated 16,000 workers dismissed in the past through legislation, but they were affected by a recent verdict from the judiciary.

He was speaking at a workers’ convention held at Pitafi House, Tando Allahyar, on Saturday.

Bilawal said he asked the Sindh chief minister to support the affected employees when they file an appeal in court.

He called on party workers to prepare for protests, which would be called by the provincial PPP leader after Sunday’s meeting in Hyderabad.

On the other hand, he said, the chief minister and provincial ministers would begin to hold hearings on the grievances of party workers. So the protests and the kachehries will go side by side, he said.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, PPP Chairman Sindh Nisar Khuhro, Minister Imdad Pitafi and others also spoke.

The parliament had given jobs to 16,000 people because it is supreme and mother of all institutions… we will not let anyone take their jobs away from them, Bilawal said amid slogans from Jeay Bhutto at the convention.

He thanked the party workers for siding with Quaid-i-Awam, then his daughter, Benazir Bhutto, in their democratic struggle while defying General Zia and General Musharraf. The jiyalas know how to start the fight, organize a march or organize a jalsa, he said.

He ridiculed Prime Minister Imran Khan for celebrating the completion of his three years in government, which in effect marks destruction. He then analyzed the performance of PTI governments on the economic front. He said the common man has suffered harder in the current government than any past dispensation.

Historic price hikes and unemployment are the real successes of PTI governments, he noted.

The PPP chairman said the jiyalas would set up a PPP Awami government that would serve the people. Recalling the government PPPs of 2008, he said the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) was introduced for the poorest women in the country and subsidies were offered to farmers. He said pro-labor laws had also been introduced to protect workers’ rights.

He said people needed a government that gave them relief. He said there was an economic downturn when [his father] Asif Zardari was acting as head of state. The price hike was there and Pakistan was also facing an economic recession. What is the difference between this government and the current one? The difference is, Asif Zardari did not leave people behind and BISP was designed for the poor to fight inflation and pay them social benefits, he said.

Bilawal said the 2008 government increased the salaries of civilian employees by 120pc and soldiers by 175pc while retirees got a raise of 100pc. But what did Khan Saheb do? The Prime Minister has not increased wages or pensions over the past three years.

He said PPP has never left the common man, the soldiers and the poor unattended in rising prices. He said the P3 era has been synonymous with jobs.

He said [his grandfather] Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had given work to millions of people and even offered them jobs abroad. He said that Benazir Bhutto also gave people jobs. But Asif Zardaris’ government has broken all employment records; and now this PM tyrant is stealing jobs from these workers. The man who got a job after being selected and became prime minister through rigging is snatching you jobs, he said.

He observed that what General Musharraf wanted to do was done by Imran Khan, who shut down Pakistan Steel Mills and put 10,000 workers out of work. PSM is the Sindh asset that was created by ZA Bhutto, he said.

Posted in Dawn, le 29 August 2021

