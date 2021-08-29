Afghanistan Pakistan region promises to remain haven of terror Latest international updates





Afghanistan-Pakistan region promises to remain a haven of peace

It may be tempting for some analysts to assume that through the terrorist attack outside Kabul airport that left more than 170 dead last Thursday, the Islamic State-Khorasan which claimed credit has received a bloody “farewell gift” to the United States and others who have rushed to resign. . But everything points to continued and prolonged violence emanating from Afghanistan under its new leadership.

And since the new leaders are supported and accountable to Pakistan, where favorable conditions have matured further under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, the eastern neighbor may well be the stepping stone.

India may well be immediately threatened, especially its disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir. But in a repeat of what the “Afghan war veterans” of the 1990s did, also Bangladesh where Harkat-ul-Jihad Islami (HUJI) and Jamatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) are already active. Bangladesh also has elements of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar active with these banned organizations.

Nepal, the Maldives and Sri Lanka, where the Pakistani ISI has always been active, cannot remain unscathed as Islamists everywhere are enthusiastic.

A rare beggar-thy-neighbor situation developed after the shocking return of a ruthless Taliban to Afghanistan. They have yet to settle in, but they have made no specific promises to any country, large or small, to address their concerns about militancy and terrorism, even at this critical juncture. For Pakistan, China and Iran, the satisfaction of seeing US and NATO troops leave after two decades has turned out to be a mirage.

Note how Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to step up their efforts to counter the “threats” emerging from Afghanistan after the Taliban took power. German Chancellor Angela Merkel also said the international community must maintain dialogue with the group if it is to protect the “improvements made” in the country during NATO’s two decades of deployment there.

According to the Kremlin, during a telephone call, the Russian and Chinese leaders “declared themselves ready to redouble their efforts to fight against the threats of terrorism and drug trafficking from Afghan territory”.

They also spoke of “the importance of establishing peace” in Afghanistan and “of preventing the spread of instability to adjacent regions”.

Several former Soviet republics in Central Asia – where Moscow has military bases – share a border with Afghanistan and China are concerned about a resurgence of Islamists as ethnic groups in their region are active as affiliates of ISIS and Al-Qaeda.

While Moscow has been cautiously optimistic about the new leadership in Kabul, Putin warned against Afghan militants entering neighboring countries as refugees.

While all players have been unanimous in urging the Taliban to hold talks and work for an “inclusive” government, they fear it will not happen any time soon.

Putin said Russia wanted to work with China to fight terrorism and drug trafficking and to prevent security risks from “spilling out” in Afghanistan.

Pakistani analysts, while generally pleased with the emergence of a “friendly” government in Kabul, are concerned about the Taliban’s cooperation on the influx of refugees, the smuggling of arms and drugs, and more particularly, Kabul’s struggle against Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In his Friday Times editorial (August 27, 2021, Najam Sethi blasted Imran Khan for praising the Taliban “happily” for “breaking the chains of slavery” by seizing Kabul, without realizing the implications for Pakistan.

On the declarations of the Afghan Taliban for peace and the end of violence, Sethi notes that “serious doubts persist on the capacity or the will of the new Taliban regime to guarantee such a result for each of the stakeholders”.

His concern relates in particular to the restrictions imposed by Pakistan on the TTP.

