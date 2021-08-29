Senator berates Turkish leaders





ATHENS, Greece – U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez criticized Turkey on Friday during a visit to Athens, saying its current leaders are not committed to the principles of democracy and Right wing state. Menendez, the Democratic senator from New Jersey, is in Greece to attend events celebrating the 200th anniversary of the country’s independence from the Ottoman Empire, from which the Turkish Republic originated. “We all long for a Turkey that is a bridge between East and West, a strong NATO ally, a secular government committed to the principles of democracy and the rule of law,” Menendez said in a brief statement after his meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. . “Unfortunately, under (Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan this has not been the reality, so we have to face the reality that we have.” Neighbors and fellow NATO members, Greece and Turkey have long disagreed over a range of disputes, including territorial rights in the Aegean Sea which separates the two countries and energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean. Relations have been strained over the past year, particularly over exploratory drilling rights in Mediterranean areas which Greece claims as its own exclusive economic zone. [Video not showing up above? Click here to watch arkansasonline.com/828greece/] “Turkey has issued, in violation of all rules of law, a threat of war against Greece if it exercises its inalienable right to the expansion of the territorial waters of (its) islands,” Dendias said in his remarks. “It is the only country in the international community that has issued a threat of war, casus belli, against another country.” Journalists were not allowed to attend the statements and both did not respond to any questions from the journalists. Greece says it maintains its right to extend its territorial waters from six to 12 current nautical miles around its Aegean islands. Turkey said such a move would constitute a cause of war, arguing that it would block its own access to the Aegean Sea. In January, the Greek parliament voted to extend the country’s waters along its west coast on the other side of the country to 12 miles. The west coast of Greece faces Italy and borders Albania at its northern tip. But the expansion was aimed at asserting the country’s right to implement the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which set the 12-mile limit in 1982. “We believe in the context of international law, so we believe that the rights of each country and its exclusive economic zones must be respected. We believe that when there are conflicts, different problems, they must be resolved in the appropriate forums and not by force, ”Menendez said. “We currently have an inflection point in world history. It is a choice between two different points of view,” said the senator. “One that we share, which promotes democracy, human rights, the rule of law, the realization of the individual dream and which enables open societies to achieve it. “The other is an authoritarian vision that oppresses people, ultimately seeks to coerce nations economically and undermine the rule of law, both at sea and elsewhere.” After his meeting with Dendias, Menendez met Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, who awarded her the Grand Cross of the Order of the Redeemer at the presidential palace.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2021/aug/28/senator-chides-turkish-leadership/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos