Boris Johnson lost in admiration for troops returning from Afghanistan





Boris Johnson told members of the armed forces, veterans and loved ones of those who have died serving in the military that it was no coincidence or luck that the UK was safe from attack launched from Afghanistan for 20 years. In an open letter, the Prime Minister said he was lost in admiration for the heroic efforts of all involved in Operation Pitting, the evacuation efforts to remove British nationals and Afghan allies from the Kabul airport. Writing as the operation drew to a close, with the last military and diplomatic personnel leaving Kabul on Saturday, Mr Johnson said: There has been nothing like it in terms of speed and scale, certainly in my lifetime . And he admitted that the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban after 20 years would have been difficult to understand. A member of the British armed forces after returning from participating in the evacuation of people from Kabul airport (Alastair Grant / PA) Over the past two decades, many thousands of you have devoted years of your life to serving in Afghanistan, often under the most difficult conditions. In particular, I realize that this will be a particularly difficult time for the friends and relatives of the 457 servicemen who gave their lives, Mr Johnson said. But he repeated his message that their sacrifice was not in vain and said: Our objective in Afghanistan was simple to protect the UK from evil and you have succeeded in this central mission. In the past 20 years not a single terrorist attack has been launched from Afghan soil against the UK or any other Western country. I know it wasn’t luck or luck. Our country has been protected because you joined with our allies in fighting al-Qaeda, destroying its training camps, dispersing or eliminating its rulers, and weakening its very core. I would not like to imagine what could have happened if you had not completed this vital task. You’ve kept al-Qaida out of our door for two decades and we’re all safer as a result. And he also highlighted the impact on the Afghan people, whether through girls’ education, demining or many houses having electricity for the first time. I don’t think any of these gains can be quickly reversed, the prime minister said. Education, once provided, can never be suppressed, and this progress would never have happened without your efforts and sacrifices. Whether you are still in service or a veteran, loved one, relative or friend, you have all played your part and you should feel immense pride.

