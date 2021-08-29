End of the runaway of fraudsters named after President Jokowi, helplessly arrested by police in Palembang





WARTAKOTALIVE.COM, JAKARTA – The escape of a fraudulent profiteer on behalf of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is over. Police arrested the assailant with the initials AH in Palembang, south Sumatra. The head of the Criminal Investigation Unit for the West Jakarta Metro, Police Commissioner Joko Dwi Harsono, said that AH was arrested on Sunday (8/29/2021). “It’s true, our members secured the culprits,” Joko confirmed. Read also : The importance of maintaining digital security to prevent online fraud West Jakarta Metro Police General Criminal Investigation Unit (Krimum) chief AKP Avrilendy said that AH moved from location to location as he was about to be arrested by the police.

Then the police managed to identify AH’s whereabouts outside of Java. “We secured the suspect in one of the houses in the Palembang area, south Sumatra,” Avril said. Along with the police, the suspect was then taken to the West Jakarta Metro Police for questioning. Read also : Beware of Dime Exchange Mode Fraud This Trader Gets Hundreds of Thousands of Rupees Cheated Avril said she would explain the timeline of the incident in detail at a press conference in the near future. He also always refused to specify the evidence that was obtained. “We have brought the perpetrators to the West Jakarta Police Headquarters, more information will be released upon release,” Avril said. Prior to making the arrest, police raided AH’s rented house in West Jakarta on Friday (8/27/2021) overnight. Read also : David NOAH ready to talk about allegations of fraud and embezzlement of IDR 1.1 billion This search was the result of a report of the role of artist Fahri Azmi (25) on suspicion of monetary fraud. By submitting to the fraud regime, the authors also forged letters bearing the names of state officials from President Joko Widodo to the ranks of ministers so that the victims would believe them. Fahri who reported the alleged fraud committed by AH at Polda Metro Jaya on Wednesday (7/14) last month. The report is registered under number LP / B / 3472 / VII / 2021 / SPKT / Polda Metro Jaya. (Dec)

