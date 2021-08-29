Government not worried about PDM public meetings: FM Qureshi





MULTAN, Aug 29 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Sunday that the PTI government was not worried about the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) off-season public meetings, but that these meetings could provoke the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

He was speaking to various NA 156 delegations here, a press release issued here said. Qureshi pointed out that the PDM meetings would lead to the spread of the pandemic.

In the past three years, PDM has seen only one failure, he said, adding that the opposition now wanted to find a new trick to satisfy their desires.

Qureshi asked where were those who called for the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Foreign Minister said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country is on an unparalleled development path that cannot be stopped by the noise of the opposition.

The opposition had no program for the development of the dear motherland, he added. Qureshi maintained that the opposition was pursuing a program of chaos and anarchy. On the contrary, Prime Minister Imran Khan had a full-fledged development agenda that was being implemented, he added.

Imran Khan pursues a zero tolerance policy in order to root out the threat of corruption and hold looters accountable, Qureshi said.

The PTI government will not accept any internal or external pressure in this regard, he added.

It has become a tradition in the country to loot the national treasure, make property and flee abroad, but that will not happen now, Qureshi said.

He said the prime minister made it clear that anyone who is corrupt would be held accountable.

For the first time in the country’s history, powerful looters, who plundered national wealth, have been brought to justice, he added.

The Foreign Minister said the PTI government strongly believes in the indiscriminate accountability process, adding that the Accountability Office operates independently and impartially.

Qureshi pointed out that it is government policy that everyone who looted the national treasure, whether in government or in opposition, will face responsibility.

Regarding his recent tour of four different countries, ”he said that the meetings with the leaders of different countries allowed him to know their perspective on Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister asserted that Pakistan is moving forward with the desire for peace in the region.

Peace in Afghanistan is very important, he said, adding that peace in Afghanistan would lead to regional peace.

Pakistan wants a political settlement in Afghanistan in which all partners are united for a lasting peace, Qureshi said, adding that the Afghan people have faced wars for decades and now want peace.

He informed that he had had discussions with the British, American and Chinese leaders regarding the peace in Afghanistan.

All countries praised Pakistan’s conciliatory role in Afghanistan, added the foreign minister.

Qureshi hinted that Pakistan was helping in the process of evacuating diplomatic staff, international representatives and other foreigners from Kabul.

The world expresses its confidence in Pakistan and appreciates its responsible role, he added.

He said: “The current situation in Afghanistan is causing some concern and we need to be very careful.

Pakistan has not closed the border with Afghanistan. We have taken steps regarding border management and tried not to allow anyone to cross the border without documents.

Earlier, Shah Mehmood Qureshi had spent a busy day in the city. He visited different regions to offer his condolences to the heirs of the deceased citizens.

