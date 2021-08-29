Reinforcement of funding to enable children with disabilities to access breaks





ADDITIONAL funding to allow more children and youth to access short stays in the Bradford District should be approved.

Bradford Council is to consider future arrangements for short breaks for children with disabilities and how it can ensure that the appropriate resources are in place to support important breaks for children.

The Bradford Council executive will consider the report on the short-stay provision at its meeting on Tuesday, September 7.

Short breaks offer children and young people with disabilities the opportunity to have a pleasant experience with or without their primary caregivers. Short stays also allow parents and families to get away from their family responsibilities.

Short breaks generally cover a range of services. These are provided by a range of different organizations and providers from the voluntary, public and private sectors.

Families can access different types of short stays depending on the needs of their child. These include universal, targeted and specialized short stays for children and families.

Universal short breaks may include after-school leisure activities and youth clubs. These types of layouts can be used by anyone and do not require any form of assessment to access them.

Targeted short stays are specific short stays for children and young people with disabilities who cannot access universal services without additional support. These can be provided during the day, in the evening, on weekends and during school holidays. These short breaks are evaluated to see if the services can benefit a young person and improve his or her education, health or care outcomes.

Specialized short-stay services are available on the basis of an assessment of the child and the family. These are recommended by a social worker to support families who need much more support than what is available through universal or targeted services. This type of short stay can include day or night services.

The report recommends the creation of a short-stay assessment team and an increase in the short-stay budget from £ 2.19 million to £ 2,742.

Councilor Imran Khan, Education, Jobs and Skills Portfolio Holder, said: “Short breaks are extremely important to our children and youth. They give them the chance to meet friends, socialize, have fun, learn new skills, have their independence, enjoy their favorite activities and sometimes spend the night away from their parents or their parents. tutor. For family and caregivers, they are essential for allowing children to interact with others in a safe and friendly environment and often give caregivers a break.

“We are investing additional funds in this service to ensure that we can continue to support our children and youth, as well as their families and caregivers in the future, to provide these important breaks.”

