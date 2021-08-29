Turkey and South Korea explore projects in third country markets

Lawmakers represent the voice and thought of the people, said South Korean National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug.

Park advocates “frequent exchanges and frank discussions” between the Turkish and South Korean parliaments.

“This would help further improve bilateral relations between the two countries,” said Park, who visited Turkey from August 14-18.

He told Anadolu news agency that parliamentary diplomacy is “just as important as government-to-government exchanges.”

“Turkey is the only country in the world that is called a ‘brother country’ by the Korean people,” he said, referring to his trip to Turkey.

Park met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and was greeted by Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop.

He was accompanied by six South Korean lawmakers.

“When we talk about the relations between Korea and Turkey, we cannot go without mentioning the veterans of the Korean War,” said the veteran politician.

Park laid a wreath and met five Korean War veterans at the Korean War Memorial during his visit.

“I and the six MPs who accompanied us were very impressed with their presence and the stories we heard from them,” Park said.

The Korean War broke out on June 25, 1950, as the North invaded the South along the 38th parallel which served as the border.

The war unofficially ended on July 27, 1953, and because a peace accord has not been reached, the two sides seek to reach an agreement on a permanent peace 68 years after the “Ceasefire Agreement”. -fire of Panmunjom “.

Turkey has sent 21,212 troops to fight for freedom in a country 9,000 kilometers (5,600 miles) from the Turkish mainland. Turkey lost over 1,000 soldiers during the war.

“I sincerely thanked the Korean War veterans for their sacrifices,” Park said. “I firmly believe that they laid the foundation for Korea’s current political and economic prosperity. We will never forget the sacrifices and the support of our Turkish brothers during the war.

He said his government was also carrying out projects for veterans “to show appreciation to the Korean people.”

2 countries benefit from “active parliamentary cooperation”

He said Korea and Turkey “have enjoyed very good relations since diplomatic relations were officially established in 1957”.

The two countries established a strategic partnership in 2012 and the current trade volume is around $ 6 billion.

Park said Turkey and South Korea are “active in parliamentary cooperation” because they have already established friendship associations in their respective parliaments.

“Mutual visits by members of parliament are steadily increasing and I have already extended an invitation to President Sentop to Korea this year, and look forward to his visit as soon as possible,” he said.

South Korea and Turkey are also members of the G20 and MIKTA, which also organize “Speakers’ Meetings” at the international level.

MIKTA is an informal energy partnership between Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey and Australia and is led by the foreign ministers of these member countries.

“We are cooperating closely with MIKTA,” he informed.

He said the two countries “are actively seeking greater volumes of trade and investment, as well as more joint projects in various fields, including culture and tourism.”

Park said his team had explored new areas with the Turkish side “where Korea and Turkey should cooperate more, such as Smart City, renewable energy and many infrastructure projects in Turkey and third country markets. “.

“The meeting was so fruitful and practical that I hope to continue the discussions on the next occasions,” he said.

“I also had the honor of meeting President Erdogan, and we discussed many issues, including ways to further develop our economic cooperation and also our mutual partnership on the world stage like in Afghanistan,” Park said, referring to the American withdrawal from the war. -country torn apart and international efforts to stabilize the country.

“We both hope that our two countries should also have more joint projects in other countries. We also talked about expanding cooperation in the defense industry, ”he added.