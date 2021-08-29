Doctors warn of long hotel stays for Afghan refugees arriving in Britain | Afghanistan





The government last night unveiled a warm welcome operation for the thousands of arriving Afghans, but activists immediately voiced concerns about the housing that will be offered to many. As a new post of Afghan resettlement minister was announced, medics also warned that health care would need to be improved if, as expected, many newcomers are staying in hotels for at least the first few months. The government has also said it will accept the many offers of support that have poured in from charities, businesses and members of the public. Critics warned ministers should avoid relying on the goodwill of the British people to provide vital support to the new arrivals. For many Afghans, their first glimpse of the UK will be hotel life. Frantic attempts are made to find accommodation, but the influx has revealed the country’s lack of suitable housing. I am determined that we welcome them with open arms and that my government put in place the support they need to rebuild their lives. Boris Johnson Doctors have warned that long hotel stays could prevent refugees from registering with general practitioners and getting vaccinated against Covid. Anna Miller from Doctors of the World, which aims to help excluded people access health care, said: “We are not doing enough to reflect the fact that people are going to be in. [hotels] for a long time. Being registered with a general practitioner makes the difference between being integrated into the health system and being completely outside it. Home Secretary Victoria Atkins will be in charge of the operation, which is inspired by the Syrian resettlement program. It saw 20,000 citizens of the war-torn country starting a new life in the UK more than five years ago. An identical number will be housed under its Afghan counterpart, but humanitarian experts want to make sure it operates faster and more efficiently than its predecessor, under which many Syrians were stranded in refugee camps for years. Officials said the Afghan program would include health, education, employment support and housing. Free English lessons, essential for integration, will also be provided. In addition, the public will be able to register a support offer on a specially created online portal. Host organizations have already reported a sharp increase in accommodation offers for unaccompanied minors. Elsewhere, hundreds of people have offered to host Afghan refugees in their homes and spare rooms since evacuation flights began. Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, said: For those who have left their homes with a small bag of belongings and fearful for their lives, coming to the UK will undoubtedly have been a daunting experience, but also one hopes for the future. He added: I am determined that we welcome them with open arms and that my government put in place the support they need to rebuild their lives. We will never forget the courageous sacrifice made by the Afghans who chose to work with us, risking their lives. In the longer term, some of the newcomers will be granted refugee status and be able to live in the UK permanently. Others will get a five-year visa to live and work here, and can then apply for permanent residence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/28/doctors-warn-against-long-hotel-stays-for-afghan-refugees-arriving-in-britain The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos