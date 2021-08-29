Diyar plans $ 30 million waterfront development in Lahore – News





Lahore has undergone massive transformation in recent years with over $ 10 billion in inbound investment

UAE real estate company Diyar aims to gain a foothold in downtown Lahore with the acquisition of a $ 30 million premier waterfront development.

“We have been watching Lahore’s first real estate market in 24 months, patiently waiting for the right opportunity. We look forward to delivering a world-class program that will set a new standard in the luxury real estate segment in Pakistan, synonymous with our brand, ”a Diyar official said in a statement.

Under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Diyar Homes is setting a new standard in the Pakistani real estate industry by delivering world-class luxury real estate by leveraging their global expertise while bringing in the world’s leading consultants for the first time. world of engineering, design and architecture. in Pakistan.

“Overseas Pakistanis have always been low on the priority list for developers, but for us they are high on the priority list. We design bespoke luxury real estate for overseas Pakistanis and set new standards in the country’s real estate industry while doing it, ”said the head of Diyar Homes.

Lahore has undergone massive transformation in recent years with over $ 10 billion in inward investment, the city’s population has grown by over 48% in the past decade, GDP is showing robust growth and is expected to exceed $ 100 billion by 2025.

As a result of these factors, real estate prices in the downtown area have increased by around 50 percent in the past five years alone, with a boom in the development of skyscrapers. With the government recently announcing ‘Lahore Prime’, a brand new $ 20 billion Central Business District (CBD), which would be Pakistan’s first purpose-built CBD, cities’ growth trajectory will be accelerated in the years to come. to come.

“There is no other city like Lahore in Pakistan today in terms of modern infrastructure, lifestyle and entertainment. And surprisingly compared to other major cities in the country, Lahore real estate is highly undervalued.

In Karachi, high rise residential real estate ranges from Rs 40,000 to Rs 55,000 per square foot, comparable developments in Lahore are between Rs 28,000 and Rs 32,000 per square foot showing huge upside potential in years to come. The city has always been the cultural and lifestyle heart of Pakistan, serving as an urban center for Punjab and we now see it also consolidating its position as the country’s business hub with continued investments from governments. Lahore presents without a shadow of a doubt the most lucrative investment opportunity in Pakistan today, ”said the official.

The statement adds that overseas Pakistanis send nearly $ 40 billion a year back to Pakistan and that Prime Minister Imran Khan is rightly focused on increasing engagement with the overseas diaspora. .

“Diyar Homes will bring the best of ultra-luxurious modern living to Pakistan and give the overseas Pakistani diaspora a deserving home in their homeland, suitable for international lifestyle, needs and requirements,” concluded the manager. – APP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/business/real-estate/diyar-plans-30m-waterfront-development-in-lahore The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos