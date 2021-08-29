Jokowi examines national vaccination organized by Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Bogor Botanical Gardens





TRIBUNMANADO.CO.ID, Manado – Bogor City Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN), West Java Province KADIN and Kodam III / Siliwangi collaborated to simultaneously vaccinate 16,200 students at multiple locations in West Java and Banten regions, Saturday (28/9/2021). President Joko Widodo was present to attend the vaccination. Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Arsjad Rasjid during the vaccination review at Bogor Botanical Gardens in West Java said the vaccination, titled “National Collaborative Vaccination,” is a tangible form of cooperation between a number of parties to fight the Covid19 pandemic. “If we work together, I think anything can be done. I express my gratitude to the Mayor of Pangdam, Kapolda, and in particular to the West Java Chamber of Commerce and Industry, specifically the Chamber of Commerce of the city ​​of Bogor, “Daud said in a writing. statement to Tribunmanado.co.id, Sunday (08/29/2021). Arsjad recalled that KADIN Indonesia will continue to support the vaccination program initiated by the government in order to create collective immunity. He pledged he would continue to invite entrepreneurs, so more people would be willing to help with the national immunization program. “KADIN can cooperate with places in other cities. The key is vaccination. We have to win against this pandemic,” Arsjad Rasjid said. Pangdam III / Siliwangi, Major General Agus Yuniarto stressed that TNI will continue to work cooperate with various parties, including the National Police and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, to pursue immunization goals. He said that in West Java alone there are around 2 million students and only around 10 percent of them have been vaccinated. “We will continue to lead the TNI-Polri collaboration, with other agencies or elements, so that we can quickly achieve collective immunity,” he said. During his review at the vaccination event, President Joko Widodo held a teleconference with a number of mayors and Commander Kodim, who is responsible for vaccination in their respective regions. The president asked about the availability of vaccines, the development of the immunization program and the obstacles encountered and their solutions. Read also : Minahasa Police team Tarantula ambushes thief Read also : Midwife and 5 widows impregnated by fake cops, Netizen: She’s Kumaha Atuh’s midwife, apparently in cosplay Read also : Do you remember Nur Khamid? Successfully Married Briton Polly Caucasian Now Share The Good News Of Having A Baby

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://manado.tribunnews.com/2021/08/29/jokowi-tinjau-vaksinasi-kebangsaan-yang-digelar-kadin-indonesia-di-kebun-raya-bogor

