Government insensitive to Opp’s protest, committed to the country’s progress: Sarwar – Pakistan

Government insensitive to Opp’s protest, committed to the country’s progress: Sarwar

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Sunday that the government was not moved by the call for protests and rallies launched by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and that it was determined to put the country on the path to progress and prosperity.

Speaking to provincial minister of law and parliamentary affairs Raja Muhammad Basharat, who called him at the governor’s house, he said opposition parties had also threatened the government with protests on numerous occasions in the past, but that they had failed to create trouble. for that. He advised the opposition to adopt democratic practices instead of resorting to undemocratic measures to destabilize a democratically elected government.

The governor said the opposition should play its constructive role inside and outside parliament and wait for the next general election in 2023.

“The opposition should support the government on the issue of electoral reforms to make the upcoming elections completely transparent,” he said, adding that the masses of the country as well as Pakistanis living abroad supported the government on the question.

Ch Sarwar said it was the voting power that would form the next government after the general election, adding that political victimization was out of the question under the Pakistani government of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“The government has a clear policy that the rule of law will prevail and practical steps are being taken for institutional reforms for the first time in the country’s history,” he said. He said the government is making every effort for the development and prosperity of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Governor Ch Sarwar said the country was heading in the right direction and the business index had risen 108 percent under the PTI government.

Condemning the Indian atrocities in illegally occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he said India has become the greatest enemy of peace and humanity, adding that international human rights bodies man should take notice of Indian atrocities on Kashmiris and resolve the issue in accordance with UN resolutions.

Regarding the current situation in Afghanistan, he said unity and solidarity is needed on the issue in the country, adding that those who try to create chaos cannot be sympathizers of the country.

