Boris Johnson launches “Operation Warm Welcome” for Afghan refugees





Boris Johnson launched Operation Warm Welcome last night for Afghan refugees arriving in Britain. And the prime minister wrote an open letter to all members of the armed forces, saying he understood their pain at such a hasty withdrawal after 20 years of fighting. He wrote: The events of the past few weeks have been difficult for the Armed Forces community to watch unfold. Many thousands of you have dedicated years of your life to serve in Afghanistan, often under the most difficult conditions. The latest mercy flight left the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday evening and efforts will now focus on the comfort of those fleeing the Taliban. Mr Johnson has appointed Home Office Protection Patron Victoria Atkins as the new Afghan Resettlement Minister. His job will be to ensure that the Afghans who arrive here receive the same treatment as the 20,000 Syrian refugees who came to Britain during the civil war there.





The Prime Minister said: I am determined to welcome them with open arms and to put in place the support they need to rebuild their lives. For those who left their homes with only a small bag of belongings, arriving in the UK has been a daunting experience, but also hopeful. A new department will be set up to coordinate housing, health and education needs and to deal with trauma that escapees may have suffered. It will also oversee donations of clothing and toys from individuals, charities and businesses and offer free English lessons. Many newcomers will be temporarily accommodated in hotels and B & Bs while local authorities use the $ 5 million Whitehall provided to find accommodation. But councils will be under pressure for houses large enough to accommodate large families that are not readily available in their existing housing stock. This means that the government may have to give them extra to buy large properties on the open market. Mr Johnson said his thoughts were especially with the families of the 457 British servicemen killed in the war. He added: Our aim in Afghanistan was to protect the UK from evil and you have succeeded in this central mission. In the past 20 years, no terrorist attack has been launched from Afghan soil against the UK or any other Western country. And he said Britain’s efforts to send 3.6 million Afghan girls to school will not be easily reversed. The Prime Minister added: Education, once provided, can never be withdrawn. And this progress would never have happened without your efforts and sacrifices.

