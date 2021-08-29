India moves closer to Russia to break Afghan isolation





Indian establishment media appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modis along with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 24 in a desperate attempt to divert attention from Delhi’s abject isolation to the situation in Afghanistan.

The desperation to hang on to any straw stems from the complete collapse of Indian Afghan politics. The government’s narrative on Afghanistan is exposed as deeply flawed.

Putin acceded to Modis’ request to establish a two-way channel for ongoing consultations on the Afghan issue. Russia has always been open to such cooperation with India, but the Modi government has prioritized India’s partnership with the United States.

Spin specialists in Delhi have spread a story in the media that Putin will only grant recognition to a Taliban government in tandem with Modi. Putin also apparently agreed with Modis’ assessment that Pakistan will exploit Taliban ascendancy in Kabul to fuel terrorism in the region.

This is clearly a case of a spin overboard. Indian officials may have seriously embarrassed the Kremlin by spreading ducks, although the motive might have been to impress a multi-party meeting with the opposition on Friday.

Moscow takes a no-holds-barred approach to relations with India and Pakistan. In the Russian calculation, Pakistan is listed as a serious partner with the potential to help advance some of Russia’s core interests in the Eurasian region in a way that India never can or never will, given of its quasi-alliance with the United States. It’s a thing.

Second, India’s policies are increasingly going against the vital interests and fundamental concerns of Russia. India travels in the Quad vehicle although this platform is a model of the United States’ double containment strategy towards China and Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi disagree on the Quad. Photo: AFP via Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev

Russian leaders at the highest level have repeatedly warned New Delhi that Moscow is not happy with US efforts to create a bloc of countries in the Indo-Pacific to contain China and Russia.

But Russia’s concerns have not only fallen on deaf ears, the Modi government is openly pleased that the quadrilateral security dialogue is institutionalized with regular summit meetings.

Today, despite the troubled history of Russia’s relations with Pakistan, Islamabad has been too eager to maintain close ties with Moscow. Regarding Afghanistan, Pakistan unhesitatingly facilitated contacts between Russian and Taliban officials, which are now very useful in Moscow.

While Delhi remains stuck on outdated notions that the Taliban are just a Pakistani proxy, Moscow sees the Taliban as a genuine Afghan entity with a legitimate role to play in the dominant politics of that country. Thus, engagement with the Taliban is a centerpiece of Russia’s Afghan policy.

Suffice to say that this contradiction cannot be ignored even if Modi were to make half a dozen phone calls to Putin. In other words, Russia will not be discouraged because the Modi government has become a laggard on the Afghan issue.

Interestingly, Putin got a call with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan about the Afghan situation only a day after his conversation with Modi. The Russian reading shows a high degree of convergence between Moscow and Islamabad on the way forward in Afghanistan.

The reading indicates that the two leaders stressed the importance of maintaining peace and security in Afghanistan, preventing violence and establishing a [intra-Afghan] dialogue that would facilitate the formation of an inclusive government that takes into account the interests of all sections of the population.

Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (center) and other Taliban operatives arrive to attend an international conference in Moscow on March 18, 2021. Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko / AFP

Putin and Imran Khan agreed to coordinate approaches to the Afghan issue both in bilateral and multilateral formats and to use the capacities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to ensure regional stability and the fight against terrorism and drug threat.

As the SCO is sort of a code word for China’s regional role, it’s an important benchmark. (Reading the Modi-Putin conversation made no reference to the SCO’s role in Afghanistan.)

The Russian reading concluded by stressing that Russian-Pakistani contacts at different levels will be intensified. Obviously, the Kremlin attaches great importance to cooperation with Pakistan in the coming period. One can imagine that the Afghan reconstruction and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will open huge opportunities for Russian business and industry.

A recent Chinese commentary signaled that China’s close coordination and shared interests with Russia will also play a major role in potential reconstruction efforts in Afghanistan. In the situation in Afghanistan, China and Russia have maintained close communication and shared interests in peace and development in Afghanistan, making the two countries the main actors and partners in the reconstruction efforts of Afghanistan. , contrary to the intention of the United States to wreak havoc on the country.

While China can play a leading role in carrying out specific projects with its capacity building and funding sources, Russia can offer crucial support in such projects thanks to its massive influence both in Afghanistan and in the region to ensure stability and security in the region. Experts said China and Russia are among the countries most sincerely interested in peace and development in Afghanistan, even as the United States and some other Western countries continue to seek to undermine this.

Another Chinese comment last week titled Afghanistan’s Reconstruction Could Boost De-dollarization said: As the United States seeks to impose sanctions on Afghanistan and end the country’s much-needed global aid, the Already emerging global de-dollarization surge could accelerate further with countries increasingly adopting alternatives to the US dollar.

If the reconstruction of Afghanistan paves the way for the increased presence and use of other currencies like the euro and yuan, the status of the dollar could be further diminished. In fact, the trend towards de-dollarization has already manifested itself in a number of countries and regions, including Russia and Saudi Arabia.

A money changer shows Afghan banknotes on a street in Kabul on June 30, 2021. Photo: AFP / Adel Berry

The imperfect Indian policy towards Afghanistan misses the forest for the trees. The Modi government does not have the big picture. Its zero-sum mentality is obsessed with the receding influence of China and Pakistan, its archetypal enemies, in Afghanistan, as all serious regional states approach the Afghan situation with a comprehensive geo-economic agenda, especially the Russia.

New Delhi placed high hopes in the United States to reignite the big game in Afghanistan by keeping an eye on Xinjiang and Pakistan, but, in the end, Washington ditched Delhi and began to pursue a renewed relationship with the Taliban.

Modis’ call with Putin was a desperate attempt to ease India’s regional isolation. Putin understood and played his part, while sequestering Russia’s ties with Pakistan.

This article was produced in partnership by Indian Punchline and Globetrotter, who provided it to Asia Times.

MK Bhadrakumar is a former Indian diplomat.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://asiatimes.com/2021/08/india-reaches-to-russia-to-break-its-afghan-isolation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos